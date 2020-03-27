A point-by-point breakdown of the & # 39; double nickel & # 39; masterpiece by Michael Jordan at Madison Square Garden

Michael Jordan's legendary "double nickel,quot; performance against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 1995, continues 25 years later.

It's easy to remember the 55-point burst just five games from the superstar's return to the NBA. Jordan, wearing number 45, broke the record he previously set for most points from an opposing player in MSG. He scored 50 against the Knicks on November 1, 1986.

You remember all of that. You may have forgotten how the Bulls won that thriller 113-111 against New York.

Jordan prepared John Starks with a twisting motion, waited for Patrick Ewing to enter the double team, then handed Bill Wennington the game-winning dunk with 3.1 seconds remaining.

"Hey, don't count on me to shoot it all the time. I can get through," Jordan told Craig Sager in the post-game interview.

Yes, but we prefer to talk about the points.

Sporting News saw that classic game again. Here's everything you forgot about Jordan's legendary performance, which can be found here:

Bulls score vs. Knicks

March 28, 1995 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Bulls 31 19 32 31 113 Knicks 3. 4 22 26 29 111

First quarter: Jordan heats up quickly

Bob Neal and Hubie Brown were on call for this game, and remember the Knicks were 44-24 and the defending champions of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls were 37-33 and were coming off a 99-98 victory against Atlanta in which Jordan hit the winning shot. He had 32 points in that game.

Jordan wasted no time tormenting Starks, hitting six of his first seven shots, and the Knicks were called for two illegal defensive violations in the first six minutes. The Bulls used Jordan in the post, and the Knicks failed to adapt.

In a monstrous first quarter, Jordan scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

A look at Jordan's baskets (time on video):

TIME PLAY PTS 5:11 Left bridge over Starks two 6:15 Left bridge over Starks 4 4 9:53 Turn left move over Starks, Charles Oakley 6 6 10:36 The response bridge left the baseline over Starks 8 14:06 Right bridge over Starks 10 14:53 Free throws (made one) eleven 17:51 The driving jumper left the wing on Starks 13 26:22 Right-wing shot on Starks fifteen 28:34 Right-footed shot from Anthony Bonner 17 29:06 3-point right over Bonner, Anthony Mason twenty

Second Quarter: Knicks Holding the Bulls

Jordan sat for part of the room, and the Knicks built a 12-point lead.

When Jordan returned, he returned to where he had left off. A fadeaway bridge over Starks (36:16 in the video) sparked a chorus of "Ooohs,quot; from the Garden. Neal briefly lost count of how many points Jordan had.

He totaled 35 points in the first half on 14-of-19 shooting, but the Knicks had a 56-50 lead.

TIME PLAY PTS N / A Basket not shown 22 32:18 Runner on the lane over Starks 24 34:20 Placement up and down (and one) 27 36:16 Fadeaway Bridge over Starks 29 37:17 Top of the Key Bridge over Starks 31 38:00 Free throws (both made) 33 39:33 Free throws (both made) 35

Third quarter: Bulls close the gap

Jordan made just three of his six shots in the fourth, but hit a pair of triples.

The Bulls took a 79-78 lead 1:43 off the left in the third quarter, and Starks picked up his fourth foul on a cheap decision. Jordan made four free throws in the third on his way to 49 points, just one point away from setting a new record with a quarter to play. All tied at 82.

TIME PLAY PTS N / A Basket not shown 37 46:26 Layup on Starks 39 51:50 3 pointers without opposition 42 56:10 Free throws (both made) 44 58:04 Free throws (both made) 46 1:00:02 3 pointer on Mason 49

Fourth quarter: Jordan in the clutch

Sager interviewed Knicks legend Earl "The Pearl,quot; Monroe before the fourth quarter and asked how to stop Jordan.

"Well, first of all, I would make sure he didn't get off the bus to get into the building," Monroe said.

Jordan started the last quarter on the bench and entered the game with 6:50 remaining. Ewing, who had 27 of his 36 points in the second half, kept the Knicks alive as the teams fought back and forth.

Jordan hit the record jump shot, and Brown, who was the Knicks coach when Jordan scored 50, joked, "It takes me out of the record book." Jordan scored his final basket on a jumper over Starks that was incredibly close to the shot that hit Bryon Russell in the 1998 NBA Finals with a 111-109 lead with 25.8 seconds remaining. Starks tied the game with a couple of free throws, and that's when Jordan took the ball for the final sequence.

The game's winning plate for Wennington followed, and the game ended with a backcourt violation after Starks slipped on an inning pass.

"It's starting to come back to me a little bit," Jordan told Sager afterward.

TIME PLAY PTS 1:16:00 Top of the Key Bridge over Starks 51 1:10:05 Left bridge over Starks 53 1:26:35 Right drive over Starks 55

Bonus coverage

Some other things to look at:

– Oakley technical foul alert! (16:53)

– Scottie Pippen's dump on Charles Smith doesn't get enough attention. (20:23)

– Jordan tried to roll over onto Starks and Ewing. That's one of those "best dunks that ever happened." Ewing dirtied Jordan hard and Jordan laughed on the floor. (39:33)

– Kobe Bryant and James Harden have scored 61 points on MSG since Jordan's legendary performance.

– Bill Murray was present. Did this help you land a role in "Space Jam,quot;?