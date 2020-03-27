A lucky country says goodbye to the longest boom in the world

SYDNEY, Australia – The unemployment benefit line curved around the block in an exclusive neighborhood in Australia's largest city, with officially prescribed wide distances for everyone in need.

There were restaurant workers in masks who had spent decades jumping from one modern hangout to another. An immigrant whose wages had risen as reliably as the sun. And a manager of event venues in $ 500 boots who hadn't worried about work since the 1990s.

In a country where the last recession predates the birth of the web browser nearly three decades ago, the coronavirus is ripping off any pretense of economic exceptionalism and screaming at the nation that its days of exuberance are over.

"I always felt that if you work hard and work hours, you can get whatever you want," said Milena Molina, 45, a manager at a law firm that was fired last week for the first time in her career. "Now it's just uncertainty. It gets worse every day."