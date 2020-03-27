A lucky country says goodbye to the longest boom in the world

SYDNEY, Australia – The unemployment benefit line curved around the block in an exclusive neighborhood in Australia's largest city, with officially prescribed wide distances for everyone in need.
There were restaurant workers in masks who had spent decades jumping from one modern hangout to another. An immigrant whose wages had risen as reliably as the sun. And a manager of event venues in $ 500 boots who hadn't worried about work since the 1990s.
In a country where the last recession predates the birth of the web browser nearly three decades ago, the coronavirus is ripping off any pretense of economic exceptionalism and screaming at the nation that its days of exuberance are over.
"I always felt that if you work hard and work hours, you can get whatever you want," said Milena Molina, 45, a manager at a law firm that was fired last week for the first time in her career. "Now it's just uncertainty. It gets worse every day."
Almost all countries facing the coronavirus pandemic you see a recession in your future. A staggering 3.3 million unemployment claims were filed last week in the United States alone. Economists predict that the damage to the global economy could last for months if not years, despite rescue packages and massive stimulus efforts like the $ 2 trillion intervention passed by Congress this week.
But the ravages caused by the virus are dealing a special psychological blow in Australia, a country less familiar with declining fortunes and bleak prospects than almost any other.
Until very recently, it was the land of a boom forever, with 29 years of uninterrupted growth. Immigration, increased trade with Asia, especially exports to China, and careful monetary policy kept the country growing even in the most challenging moments of the global financial crisis.
However, the coronavirus is a force in itself, and it is overwhelming for even the strongest and most privileged countries. Australia, along with many other parts of the world, has virtually stopped, closing its borders and restricting domestic travel. Despite the country still having a relatively low infection count, with Around 3,000 confirmed cases, its two largest states, New South Wales and Victoria, are under closure orders for all services except essentials.
Every day brings another round of huge layoffs. On Thursday, Flight Center, a major travel agency, laid off 6,000 people. Two of Australia's largest retailers also said they would close for at least four weeks, leaving another 15,000 people jobless, in addition to tens of thousands more smaller businesses, many of which have never been unemployed.
Before the coronavirus, around 700,000 Australians were receiving unemployment benefits, known as jobseeker payments. In the coming months, some economists say, that number could climb to 1.7 million, and the country's social safety net is already doubling under load.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison effectively doubled welfare payments with a Coronavirus supplement in a relief package that was announced Sunday night as the government also instituted a broader shutdown of most companies.
On Monday, the website where people can sign up for benefits crashed. While the site's capacity has tripled since then, the lines at Centrelink, which manages government aid, have become symbols of a new era, with hundreds of people popping up before dawn and waiting hours outside monotonous offices. that many of them hardly noticed.
The new lawsuit has sparked an avalanche of complaints, as Australians unfamiliar with wellness suddenly discover all the obstacles to identification and paperwork.
"The story here is not that the government treats unemployed people as an underclass, an afterthought, that's old news, daily reality for decades," said Jeremy Poxon, a former advocate against poverty. On twitter. "The story here is that, right now, they find it difficult to get away with it."
On Tuesday night, Mr. Morrison asked for patience. "We are deeply sorry," he said, adding: "Everyone is doing the best they can." What we are dealing with is unprecedented. "
Warwick McKibbin, a professor of public policy at the Australian National University, said the aid package and the apologies signaled an ideological shift that points to the serious alarm caused by the pandemic.
Morrison's conservative party, known as the liberals, often criticized the stimulus package produced by a center-left Labor government during the 2008 financial crisis, arguing that it was wasteful and unnecessary.
Now the austerity party is actively promoting an aid package that represents 4 percent of the country's gross domestic product, slightly less than the previous Labor package, and more stimulus is expected.
"The remarkable thing is that nobody says these are risks, that the market has to solve everything," said McKibbin. In the United States and in other countries as well, he added, a greater acceptance of the management of capitalism may be emerging with government intervention.
But it is not clear if what has been produced so far will suffice.
Economists predict that unemployment in Australia will rise from 10 to 25 percent in the coming months, an unemployment rate that has not been seen in Australia since the Great Depression.
Many Australians, at all levels of the economy, are baffled and struggle to put what is happening into words.
"It's a pretty surreal experience that we're dealing with," said Danny Ruhlmann, a cinematographer who was abruptly cut off from an Apple TV production in Ireland this month, sending him back to Sydney. "It's something none of us would have predicted, and it will take time to re-establish our new norm."
Old assumptions: property prices will rise; a good education guarantees prosperity; suddenly there seem to be attached question marks.
Some young professionals moving to Australia from abroad said the calculations made during the boom now feel questionable.
"They chased me to move to New York, and now I'm going home thinking, I have this great experience and I can have an impact," said Edward Hooper, who works in the tech industry. Instead, with the hiring freeze in almost every industry, Hooper said he would probably have to apply for welfare payments, which he had never done before.
Peter Ricardo, 29, an Australian cruise artist, is in a similar situation. "The biggest fear right now is seeing life savings decrease," he said. "It is as if the world is on hiatus."
On the government hotline in the eastern suburbs of Sydney this week, where coronavirus cases They are more concentrated, professionals and casual workers in the concert economy were looking at their phones and wondering what next year would be like.
Mrs. Molina started crying when asked if she had children. "I was supposed to go to Hawaii next month for IVF," he said, referring to IVF.
Mattia Dicati, 34, who worked for a high-end restaurant that closed recently, said she doubted she could earn as much as before the crisis.
Damien Gibbons, 43, a manager of a social club, said he could not imagine what his future would be. "I just take each day as it comes," he said. "In 27 years of work, I have never needed help."
David Piccolo, 42, who was fired by one of Sydney's most successful hospitality companies, which completely closed more than 70 bars and restaurants on Tuesday, said he also felt unmoored. "Every time I changed jobs before, I found a new one right away," he said.
He came to Australia from Italy more than a decade ago. I didn't want to go back.
"Perhaps I can work here," he added, pointing to the Centrelink office responsible for processing welfare payments. "I heard they are hiring."
Livia Albeck-Ripka contributed reporting from Melbourne, Australia.
