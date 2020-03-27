A heart attack? No, it was the coronavirus

The 64-year-old patient came to a Brooklyn hospital with symptoms similar to those seen in patients with a severe heart attack.

An electrocardiogram revealed a sinister heart rate. The patient had elevated blood levels of a protein called troponin, a sign of damage to the heart muscle. Doctors rushed to open the patient's blocked arteries, but found that there were no blocked arteries.

The patient was not having a heart attack. The culprit was the coronavirus.

The Brooklyn patient recovered after 12 days in the hospital and is now home. But there have been reports of similar patients in the United States and abroad, and the cases have raised troubling questions for doctors.

What should doctors do these days when they see patients with apparent heart attacks? Should coronavirus infection be ruled out first, or is it a valuable waste of time for most patients who are actually having heart attacks?