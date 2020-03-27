A heart attack? No, it was the coronavirus

The 64-year-old patient came to a Brooklyn hospital with symptoms similar to those seen in patients with a severe heart attack.
An electrocardiogram revealed a sinister heart rate. The patient had elevated blood levels of a protein called troponin, a sign of damage to the heart muscle. Doctors rushed to open the patient's blocked arteries, but found that there were no blocked arteries.
The patient was not having a heart attack. The culprit was the coronavirus.
The Brooklyn patient recovered after 12 days in the hospital and is now home. But there have been reports of similar patients in the United States and abroad, and the cases have raised troubling questions for doctors.
What should doctors do these days when they see patients with apparent heart attacks? Should coronavirus infection be ruled out first, or is it a valuable waste of time for most patients who are actually having heart attacks?
Should all coronavirus patients be screened for high levels of troponin in the blood to see if the virus has attacked the heart?
"I don't know what the correct answer is," said Dr. Nir Uriel, a cardiologist at Columbia University and Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.
The Brooklyn patient had myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that has been observed in patients with other viral infections, like MERS, also caused by a coronavirus, and H1N1 swine flu.
But the new coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, mainly infects the lungs, causing pneumonia in severe cases. Believing that it caused respiratory illnesses, many cardiologists thought that coronavirus was out of their specialty.
"We were thinking lungs, lungs, lungs, with us in a supporting role," said Dr. John Rumsfeld, director of science and quality at the American College of Cardiology. "Then all of a sudden we started hearing about the possible direct impact on the heart."
A report on heart problems among coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China, was published in JAMA Cardiology on Friday.
The study, led by Dr. Zhibing Lu at Wuhan University Zhongnan Hospital, found that 20 percent of patients hospitalized with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, had some evidence of heart damage.
Many were not known to have underlying heart disease. But they often had abnormal EKGs, like the patient in Brooklyn, plus elevated troponin levels, which sometimes skyrocketed to the levels seen in heart attack patients.
The risk of death was more than four times higher among these patients, compared to patients without cardiac complications.
The magazine also published a report, carried out by doctors in Italy, describing a previously healthy 53-year-old woman who developed myocarditis.
Like the Brooklyn patient, her EKG was abnormal and she had high levels of troponin in her blood. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy, the doctors thought to evaluate it and discovered that it was infected.
Dr. Enrico Ammirati, a myocarditis expert at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan who consulted on the case, said the patient's heart problems were likely caused by her body's immune response to the virus.
But a lot is unknown about this new pathogen, and it's still unclear what can cause heart damage after infection.
"Myocarditis can probably be caused by the virus itself or by the body's immune and inflammatory response to the virus," said Dr. Scott Solomon, a cardiologist at Harvard Medical School.
Infected patients who get myocarditis don't necessarily have more viruses in their bodies than those who don't develop the condition, he said.
It is possible, but not yet established, that myocarditis is the result of an immune system that wobbles out of control as it tries to push back the coronavirus, pumping up such excessive levels of chemicals called inflammation-damaging cytokines that damage the lungs and lungs. the heart alike. .
The condition, called cytokine storm, is more severe in older people and in people with underlying chronic diseases, Dr. Solomon said. It is the main reason for serious respiratory complications that can lead to death in patients with coronavirus.
Cytokines also promote blood clotting and interfere with the body's anticoagulant system, said Dr. Peter Libby, a cardiologist at Harvard Medical School. Blood clots in the coronary arteries can block blood flow and cause heart attacks.
Another possibility, Dr. Libby said, is that some coronavirus patients develop heart problems as a result of infections in the lungs.
"The lungs don't work, so there isn't enough oxygen," he said. "That increases the risk of arrhythmias."
At the same time, fever caused by the virus increases the body's metabolism and the blood production of the heart. The result is that the patient's heart must contend with an increased demand for oxygen but with a reduced supply, an imbalance that can lead to heart damage.
But doctors cannot rule out the possibility that the coronavirus directly damages the heart, several experts said.
In Seattle, a patient infected with the virus recently died after experiencing a so-called heart block: electrical signals originating from the top of the organ, which sets the heart's normal rhythm, did not reach the bottom of the heart.
When that happens, the heart goes into an emergency mode with the so-called escape rhythm, which makes it beat very slowly. The man had underlying lung disease, which worsened his prognosis.
Dr. April S. Stempien-Otero, a cardiologist at the University of Washington, expects an autopsy to show whether the virus attacked the man's heart.
"We thought it was a heart block for older people," he said. "Then suddenly Covid raises his head."
From now on, he said, "we have to think, maybe that is what is happening."