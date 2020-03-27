8 tips we take from the social media of the stars to help you achieve a healthier lifestyle

Home exercises, yoga, meditation, healthy eating, and various other items have made it to our wish list for the self-quarantine period. Not only us, the stars are also taking time to work on themselves and their health during this period.

From Deepika Padukone's diet to Ranveer Singh's beauty routine, we've selected 8 things the stars do to keep your physical and mental health in check. Have a look.

%MINIFYHTMLfddbb536e8f330decbe0108f7fec36fb13% %MINIFYHTMLfddbb536e8f330decbe0108f7fec36fb14%

1. Fruits and juices help keep it light and remove oily skin and hair. A must have in your daily diet.

%MINIFYHTMLfddbb536e8f330decbe0108f7fec36fb15% %MINIFYHTMLfddbb536e8f330decbe0108f7fec36fb16%

2. A sheet mask helps a lot and helps you relax after a long day of homework.

3. A quick exercise session is not only good for your body, but also controls your mind.

4. A roller is a great investment to increase blood circulation in the face.

5. Give yourself a dose of sun to get some vitamin D every morning

6. Six to eight hours of sleep is a universal remedy for every damage.

7. A cup of hot water or green tea to boost your metabolism and help you get clearer skin, too.

8. Yoga and a little meditation will help you get through this phase and focus on a healthy body and mind.