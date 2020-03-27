7 more LAPD employees, 3 more LAFD employees test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Seven more employees of the Los Angeles Police Department and three more employees of the Los Angeles Fire Department tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The news comes the day after LAPD announced that three additional employees had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 15 confirmed cases within the department.

"The Department has strict protocols for any employee experiencing symptoms of the virus," LAPD said in a previous statement. "They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are cleaned."

In total, LAPD now has 22 employees who have tested positive for the virus, and LAFD has five employees diagnosed with the disease.

According to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange, about 80 people from LAFD underwent coronavirus testing last week.

A city statement said all the individuals were quarantined at home and recovering.