6 virtual tours of the world to take without leaving your sofa

If boredom starts to surface, then fear not, because it turns out there is a whole world to explore.
Granted, people can't explore new places in exactly the physical sense, but virtual tours are more popular now than ever. As people approach the second or sixth week of social estrangement, they look for new ways to entertain themselves from the comfort of their own home.
Therefore, popular tourist attractions like The Louvre in Paris, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and others are offering a new and, most importantly, safe way to escape from home.
They are joined by celebrities, who host online concerts and impromptu talk shows. For example, many of the hosts of the Today is the show They are working remotely from their homes to bring news and feel good stars to their fans at home.
To see what new and exciting places a virtual tour can take, check out the gallery below!
Catacombs of paris
Beneath the city of Paris there is a maze of tunnels with more than six million corpses. The catacombs are believed to be 200 miles long, but much of it is unknown territory due to the danger of landslides.
National Parks
Whether people are eager to climb mountains or hike in a redwood forest, Google Maps has you covered. There are 31 tours available.
visitiorlando.com
The Walt Disney World
Disney parks may be closed, but people can still visit the magical world of Disney thanks to this virtual tour. Unfortunately, churros and other goodies are not available.
San Diego Zoo
Unlike other attractions, the San Diego Zoo is in operation 24/7. So while humans cannot visit them, apes, pandas, and other animals still offer online entertainment. Tune in to one of their 11 live web cams to see how animals spend their time here.
Winchester Mystery House
According to numerous testimonies, this house, previously owned by Sarah Winchester, heir to the firearms company, is actually very obsessed. That being said, you can't see spirits on this virtual tour. Instead, people taking part in the tour will see stairs leading to roofs, windows to nowhere, and other strange home designs.
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
The Louvre
Four of the famous Louvre galleries are available to view online, which is quite convenient considering that there are often many people eager to see paintings like the Mona Lisa. Avoid lines and admire from the safety of the sofa.
