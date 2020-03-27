6 virtual tours of the world to take without leaving your sofa

If boredom starts to surface, then fear not, because it turns out there is a whole world to explore.

Granted, people can't explore new places in exactly the physical sense, but virtual tours are more popular now than ever. As people approach the second or sixth week of social estrangement, they look for new ways to entertain themselves from the comfort of their own home.

Therefore, popular tourist attractions like The Louvre in Paris, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and others are offering a new and, most importantly, safe way to escape from home.

They are joined by celebrities, who host online concerts and impromptu talk shows.