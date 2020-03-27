%MINIFYHTMLab2973e5a2b3f954ce7f15c181b2b03411% %MINIFYHTMLab2973e5a2b3f954ce7f15c181b2b03412%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco health officials announced 56 new positive tests for coronavirus and the city's third death from the disease on Friday.

With Friday's announcement, the number of coronavirus cases in San Francisco since the outbreak began more than two months ago rose to 279, the second-highest in the Bay Area. Death was the third in the city / county in that span of time.

%MINIFYHTMLab2973e5a2b3f954ce7f15c181b2b03413% %MINIFYHTMLab2973e5a2b3f954ce7f15c181b2b03414%

Authorities did not release any other information regarding the latest death in relation to the victim's age, sex, and likely initial exposure to the disease.

%MINIFYHTMLab2973e5a2b3f954ce7f15c181b2b03415% %MINIFYHTMLab2973e5a2b3f954ce7f15c181b2b03416%

With San Mateo County also reporting a new fatality on Friday, the death toll in the Bay Area rose to 34 and now stands at 87 statewide. Santa Clara remains the most affected of all the counties in the Bay Area with 542 cases and 19 deaths.

San Francisco's numbers are sure to grow as the Mayor of London opens three new mobile coronavirus testing sites next week in Chinatown, the Sunset District and near Oracle Park.

The sites will be run in collaboration with North East Medical Services and Brown & Toland Physicians. They will be open to the public, but patients will need a clinical reference to be evaluated.

The three new sites will be added to four COVID-19 driving locations currently available in the city through Kaiser Permanente, UCSF, One Medical and Sutter CPMC.

The additional testing capacity also came from the San Francisco Department of Public Health Laboratory, which has tripled the number of tests it can process in one day.

By automating certain parts of the process, officials said, the laboratory can now run 150 tests per day, instead of 50. The test response time is one to two days and generally much faster than other laboratories, which Allows the city to take faster action to conduct contact investigations and minimize spread.

With the increased availability of tests, officials expected significant work on the number of people who tested positive for the virus.

"We hope to see more positive cases with the increasing capacity of COVID-19 testing," said San Francisco Director of Health Grant Colfax. “I want to make it clear that not everyone needs to be tested. There is still a national shortage of test material, which means we must prioritize our testing to those on the front lines and to those most vulnerable and at risk from the virus. "

He said that the most effective way to stop the growing spread of the virus was not testing. It was social distancing.

"I can't stress enough that testing is not the most effective way to stop the spread," he said. "The most effective action you can take is to stay home and, if you must go out, follow all the recommendations for social distancing."