500,000 tests of coronavirus per week are helping Germany to keep the death toll under control – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLd92c5a725abdd6d25c9a1152612440c711% %MINIFYHTMLd92c5a725abdd6d25c9a1152612440c712%

Germany had more than 41,000 cases of coronavirus registered as of local time on Thursday afternoon, making it the world's fifth-largest host of COVID-19 patients.

The country has only reported 236 deaths from COVID-19, in contrast to other EU countries where the number of deaths is in the thousands.

Germany's secret weapon is extensive testing, as the country averages 500,000 tests per week.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The coronavirus pandemic seems unstoppable right now when you see how it has affected Western countries with advanced health systems and strong economies. Countries like Italy, the United States, Spain, Germany and France have reported more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 each. Italy and Spain are the most affected countries, with more than 130,000 cases, including 11,000 deaths among them. The combined death toll in Italy and Spain represents half the number of COVID-19 victims worldwide, which amounts to more than 23,000 at the time of writing. France and the USA USA They have reported more than 1,000 deaths from coronavirus each: France has more than 29,000 cases and the USA. USA They are pressing 80,000.

That is why the statistics for Germany do not add up compared to other countries. Germany has reported more than 41,000 cases as of Thursday afternoon local time, but only 236 deaths. Germany's secret is exactly what might be expected: extensive testing for the new coronavirus that is wreaking havoc worldwide.

%MINIFYHTMLd92c5a725abdd6d25c9a1152612440c713% %MINIFYHTMLd92c5a725abdd6d25c9a1152612440c714%

The low mortality rate is directly related to the large number of tests carried out in the country, said virologist Christian Drosten during an event in Germany to promote research on the coronavirus. Germany was conducting "extremely high numbers,quot; of tests, for Reuters. The average number is around 500,000 per week, or over 70,000 per day.

%MINIFYHTMLd92c5a725abdd6d25c9a1152612440c715% %MINIFYHTMLd92c5a725abdd6d25c9a1152612440c716%

That's a lot, but it's the best way to get the virus. The researcher said the high number of tests gives authorities a better understanding of the big picture. They know all the coronavirus cases, including the mildest ones, which explains the great discrepancy between Germany and other countries in Europe regarding the mortality rate.

Germany is a country of more than 82 million people and could very well report even more cases in the coming days. But the faster patients are identified, the faster they can get therapies and trials that have proven effective elsewhere. Early diagnosis means quick access to professional help for even the mildest cases. But quick diagnoses will especially help at-risk patients who can be seen and attended long before symptoms start. Discovering cases of coronaviruses that may be asymptomatic can also significantly decrease the disease.

Still, those with weaker immune systems will die. Not even Germany's medical system, which has access to at least 25,000 fans according to recent estimates, can keep everyone alive. But Germany's extensive testing could save many lives and significantly reduce transmission rates.

If this sounds familiar, it is because we have already seen it happen in South Korea. About a month ago, Korea appeared to be the second largest coronavirus hot spot in the world after China. But the country managed to flatten the curve in record time. South Korea has reported more than 9,100 cases, but only 131 deaths. More importantly, more than 4,100 people have been declared recovered, meaning that South Korea has been able to significantly reduce the pressure on its medical system. Japan and Singapore are other examples where local authorities have been able to flatten the curve.

Image source: FERNANDO VELUDO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock