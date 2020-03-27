5 more deaths from coronavirus reported in Los Angeles County; Cases Nearly 1,500 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Five more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Los Angeles County on Friday, bringing the total to 26.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, chief of the county's Department of Public Health, said 257 more cases have been confirmed in the county, bringing the total to 1,465.

Of the five deaths reported by Los Angeles County on Friday, all were over 60, four men and one woman, Ferrer said.

%MINIFYHTML634e8b9e828053ee165ed5032f8ab9fa11% %MINIFYHTML634e8b9e828053ee165ed5032f8ab9fa12%

RELATED: Los Angeles County beaches are closed to avoid crowds during coronavirus outbreak

That total does not include 16 new cases reported Friday morning by the city of Long Beach, which maintains its own health department.

Long Beach reported a total of 70 cases as of Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases in Los Angeles County to 1,481.

On Thursday, Los Angeles County reported nine deaths, including eight people over the age of 60 and one person in their 40s and 40s with underlying health conditions.

Ferrer noted that of the people who tested positive for the virus in L.A. County, 1.8% died, noting that the death rate is higher than in the rest of the country.

Ferrer also identified three "institutional settings," such as nursing homes or long-term care facilities, where outbreaks occurred, defined as three or more cases between patients or staff.

"The staff, residents and family at these facilities have been notified that there is an outbreak," said Ferrer.

The three locations with outbreaks are:

– Kensington Redondo Beach

– Belmont Village in Hollywood

– Alameda Care Center in Burbank

She emphasized that "no deficiencies have been identified in these facilities," and said that COVID-19 "knows no limits,quot; and can "be imported and exported wherever there are people."

No deaths have been reported at any of the three facilities, but authorities did not immediately disclose the patients' condition.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)