& # 39; Unprecedented & # 39;: South Africa enters the coronavirus blockade | South Africa News

South Africa has started a national blockade patrolled by the military, joining other African countries that have imposed strict curfews and closures in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some 57 million people are restricted to their homes during South Africa's three-week total shutdown that started at midnight on Friday.

%MINIFYHTML4e0612d947d7b243e7e6973268c8e7c711% %MINIFYHTML4e0612d947d7b243e7e6973268c8e7c712%

Plus:

During the closure of South Africa, you will not be able to run, walk dogs or sell alcohol throughout the country, which so far has the highest number of infections detected in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 1,000, with two deaths, announced early Friday. by the ministry of health.

Kenya, Rwanda, Mali and Nigeria are among other African countries to impose restrictions to curb the transmission of the coronavirus.

Although the death toll in Africa is much lower than in Europe, the United States and the Middle East, health experts say the continent is especially vulnerable and the numbers may be far from reality.

In a camouflage uniform complete with a cap, President Cyril Ramaphosa fired the soldiers before they were deployed from a military base in Soweto Township, outside Johannesburg's economic center.

"I am sending you to go defend our people against the coronavirus," Ramaphosa said.

"This is unprecedented, not only in our democracy but also in the history of our country, that we will have a lockdown for 21 days to go out and wage war against an invisible enemy, the coronavirus."

& # 39; Opportunity to break transmissions & # 39;

Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller, reporting from Johannesburg, said South Africans have largely accepted the closure.

"The South Africans have welcomed this blockade. They understand that it is necessary," he said.

"But I imagine a lot of people will take a couple of days to comply with the restrictions because there is so much to get used to."

Mosa Moshabela, dean and director of the University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Nursing and Public Health, said the blockade "is an opportunity to interrupt transmissions," referring to a 14-day incubation period during which the infection it can become symptoms. .

"With the extra week as a kind of cushioning, we can ensure that anyone who has been infected prior to closing will go through the symptoms and recover within those 21 days," he told Al Jazeera.

Previously, panicked Johannesburg residents stocked up on food, alcohol, and other supplies with some large supermarkets running out of eggs and cornmeal powder.

Thousands of people crowded into long-distance bus terminals to escape to the countryside to be with families, raising fears that they would pass the virus on to the most vulnerable older people who normally live or retire on farms and villages.

South African Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula warned that "if people do not comply, they (the military) may be forced to take extraordinary measures."

Violation of any of the regulations will carry a six-month prison sentence or a fine.

Two men have already been charged with attempted murder for defying a quarantine order after they tested positive for the coronavirus, exposing others to the infection.