& # 39; Stigmatized & # 39;: the & # 39; heroes & # 39; of India's coronavirus are under attack | India News

Doctors, nurses and other front-line workers in the fight against the coronavirus in India, who have been hailed as "heroes,quot;, have been attacked and, in some cases, evicted from their homes by panicked residents.

Some e-commerce giants have even halted deliveries in part due to staff harassment, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said abuse of hospital workers had become "a big problem."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML1f2ba101799b3d99b16ffd0b76b6803411% %MINIFYHTML1f2ba101799b3d99b16ffd0b76b6803412%

Reports of attacks and abuse have come from across India, increasing with the imposition this week of a 21-day national blockade. In at least one case, the police were accused of hitting a delivery driver who was carrying medications.

Sanjibani Panigrahi, a doctor from the western city of Surat, described how she was approached when she returned home from a long day at a hospital that is treating patients with COVID-19.

She said neighbors blocked her at the entrance to her apartment building and threatened "consequences,quot; if she continued to work.

"These are the same people who have happily interacted with me (in the past). Every time they have faced a problem, I have helped them," the 36-year-old told AFP.

"There is a feeling of fear among people. I understand. But it is as if I suddenly become untouchable."

This week, doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences asked the government for help after health workers were kicked out of their homes by panic owners and housing companies.

"Many doctors are stranded on the roads with all their luggage, where to go, throughout the country," the letter said.

Modi called on Indians to stop treating medical workers as pariahs, and described those fighting the virus as "God-like."

"Today they are the people who are saving us from dying, putting their lives in danger."

Healthcare workers are not the only ones facing the worst part of the frightened population in an environment where misinformation and rumors are thriving.

Airline and airport staff, who are still being called to evacuate Indians trapped abroad and to manage key cargo deliveries, have also been threatened.

Indigo and Air India have condemned the threats against their staff.

An Air India flight attendant told AFP that her neighbors threatened to evict her from her apartment while en route to the United States, saying it would "infect everyone."

"I couldn't sleep that night," she said, afraid to reveal her name for fear of further stigmatization.

"I was afraid that even if I went home, would someone open the door or call people to kick me out?"

Her husband had to ask the police for help.

Others have not been so lucky, said the stewardess, with a colleague, who refused to speak to AFP, forced to leave her home and now living with her parents.

"With all the fake news and WhatsApp forwarding, they don't know what's going on, so there is this paranoia that makes them behave like this," he said.

T Praveen Keerthi, secretary general of the Association of Commercial Pilots of India (IPCA), told AFP that the organization had received more than 50 complaints from the airline's crew.

"Security guards prevent airline personnel from entering their own residential facilities," he said.

"We also have families and children that we leave at home to help fellow citizens … The least we hope is that our colleagues are not harassed or marginalized."

Airport workers involved in moving essential supplies have also faced attacks, as have delivery workers transporting medicines and groceries.

E-commerce giant Flipkart temporarily suspended services this week.

The Walmart-owned group said it only resumed home deliveries after police ensured "the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives."