& # 39; RHONY & # 39; Alum Heather Thomson considers returning to show

& # 39; RHONY & # 39; Alum Heather Thomson sat down with Up News Info, when asked about a possible return to the Bravo franchise.

Thompson says that a return is not completely off the table.

"I'm going to stick with that phrase never say never," Thomson said. "But since I left, I've been very happy making cameos. Showing up to say hello when it's okay, but not be in debt to that toxicity," he told the store.

The designer was best known on the show for dropping Diddy and Jennifer Lopez (a lot), as well as for her pointless delivery.

"It really is, for me, a 360 life … When things stop being fun, you have to start questioning that. If I'm not enjoying this, why do I keep doing it? It could be a race, it could be a sample reality It could be anything. It doesn't make it easy to change a penny, but you have to start saying, what is really going to feed my soul and what is taking away from me? And the housewives took me away, personally I was too interested in that. I wanted people to be better people. I wanted them to be standing citizens. "