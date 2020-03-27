& # 39; RHONY & # 39; Alum Heather Thomson considers returning to show

Home Entertainment & # 39; RHONY & # 39; Alum Heather Thomson considers returning...

& # 39; RHONY & # 39; Alum Heather Thomson sat down with Up News Info, when asked about a possible return to the Bravo franchise.

Thompson says that a return is not completely off the table.

"I'm going to stick with that phrase never say never," Thomson said. "But since I left, I've been very happy making cameos. Showing up to say hello when it's okay, but not be in debt to that toxicity," he told the store.

