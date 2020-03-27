& # 39; MLB The Show 20 & # 39; Tournament: live results, how to watch Hunter Pence, Blake Snell and other players online

%MINIFYHTML1eaab154c61d9e3395a7c92ed8cf5bf011% %MINIFYHTML1eaab154c61d9e3395a7c92ed8cf5bf012%

It's no secret that baseball players love video games, and what better video game for baseball players as they wait for the delayed start of the season than the newest version of "MLB The Show,quot;? Spoiler: There is no better game, or so I have been told.

Tonight, you can see MLB for the first time immerse itself in the world of eSports, with an "MLB The Show,quot; mini-tournament played by four MLB players, and the five-inning games being streamed live on one variety of outlets.

It should be fun. Here are the details.

Players tournament & # 39; MLB The Show & # 39;

Time: 8 p.m. ET, Friday March 27

Structure: Support for four players. Two semifinal games, plus the title game. Each set is five innings long. The event should take around two hours, from start to finish.

The contestants: Four MLB players

Game 1: Trevor May (Twins) vs. Amir Garrett (Reds)

Game 2: Blake Snell (Lightning) vs. Hunter Pence (Giants)

Intermediate reports: Robert Flores

Prepare: Players will use custom rosters, likely throughout the Diamond Dynasty, including 99 versions of themselves.

Tournament streaming options & # 39; MLB The Show & # 39;

MLB Social: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube

The Major Social: Twitter

MLB and VR games: Twitch

MLB The Show: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch (https://theshownation.com/livestream)

Reds, Twins, Rays and Giants: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube

MLB.com: The club's four websites also

MLB Social Network: Twitter Facebook

This is the first official event, with MLB, MLBPA, and Sony partnering to make it happen with "MLB The Show," it's the game's 15th anniversary edition, but an MLB source tells SN that the league is planning more. events soon, possibly even including a league-wide tournament.

You never played the game? Me neither, so I asked some people on Twitter who have played the game for their thoughts. Let's take a look.

1. If you were to tell one of your friends about the game, what is the first thing you would say?

@ pitt323: I have long felt that the "The Show,quot; franchise is the most realistic and well-made sports video game series out there. While it might be easier for SIE to do this in a more sedentary sport like baseball, they go further with elements like player details (batting stances / throwing laps), stadium details, and UX / UI gameplay. Many people see baseball as a "boring,quot; sport, however the exact opposite is true when playing "The Show,quot;.

@ marshall15dean: Without baseball right now, it's the closest thing you can get to really enjoying that feeling of the game again and it's really filling some of that void for now.

@DorianMesa: I would tell my friends that it is the best sports simulation available.

@ByBlakeWilliams: I'd tell a friend that the game has a lot of content and modes that are fun, but the gameplay still needs work. Also, the prospects of being in the game are great.

@Tracy_McDannald: It is the closest thing to a simulation of a sports video game. The details in things are impressive, that is, the rookie receives his first blow and the ball thrown to the bench, etc. It seems that baseball should be felt.

2. What is the best / most realistic part of the game?

@ thashark316: The most realistic part of the game is probably the fact that certain types of hitters play like their real-life counterparts. A Kenny Lofton won't hit a bunch of deep balls, but a Joey Gallo is trying to kill EVERYTHING.

@DorianMesa: Its authenticity is unmatched. Every posture and delivery is successful.

@ JasonHodge80: The graphics, without a doubt.

@chilliamelsass: Pitching. You need to make good pitches and hit the corners of the area. The fields that remain on the center of the plate are punished.

@LivingInAJar: Hitting is more realistic. You have to time things really well, like real hitters.

@ByBlakeWilliams: The best part of the game is the sound when you hit a ball with its perfect new perfect hitting system. Sounds really good

@baracksmobamba: I would say that the most realistic part of the game is animation. Everyone can solve problems with the batting / pitching mechanisms, but nobody can deny that each year the animation has become significantly more realistic.

@WBoomBoomB: The animations, the player's reactions.

@ pitt323: The gameplay is excellent at all times, but I'd say the swipe interfaces are the best part. I personally use the All Analog setting, which is commonly known as the "Swing Stick,quot;. It is very sensitive and even a check mark results in a ground or a flying ball instead of a line boost or HR. That realistic feeling, which is really present throughout the game, is the best part.

@ zacklarson11: The most realistic part is that the developer team has done a great job of getting the player attributes quite accurate.

3. If you were watching two other people play, what would be most interesting to you?

@ marshall15dean: The most interesting thing about watching other people play is that all the little battles that occur within a real baseball game also occur within the video game. Things like putting up with runners, mini battles in a at-bat between the pitcher and catcher.

@ thashark316: The launch. I'm always a pitcher first, so I always try to see if there are things I can learn from the players. Especially the best guys.

@LivingInAJar: The atmosphere / broadcast inside the stadium during the game. It is very authentic and at key moments, the comment treats them as such.

@chilliamelsass: I would be interested to see how they manage the field. I think it is the most difficult part of the game, especially using the launch meter.

@ pitt323: This is an interesting question. I would say: 1. Which interface do you find most pleasant / easy to use? and 2. How long does it take to get the new launch meter down in the field?

@ evan_katz4: I want to be an announcer when I grow up, so give me practice.

@baracksmobamba: I think if I was watching two people play I would love to see how "The Show,quot; has integrated bat flips and fun celebrations into animations. It is the direction in which baseball in real life should continue to move as well.

@ J1202719767: I would definitely like to pay attention to how they have tweaked their game settings on things like hitting PCI and launch interface as it can say a lot about player type.