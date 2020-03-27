32 additional cases, new death in Santa Clara County – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – The Santa Clara County Health Department announced 32 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with a new COVID-19-related death, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 20.

The county's Department of Public Health said the total of 574 confirmed cases Friday is the most of any Bay Area county and the second largest of any county in the state after Los Angeles County.

So far, the state has confirmed 3,801 positive coronavirus cases with 78 deaths in total, including a non-California resident. 1,083 of the positive tests were community acquired cases.

The health department also revealed a new COVID-19 website on Friday afternoon that provides age and gender breakdowns of people who tested positive and people who died of the new coronavirus.

The COVID-19 data panel shows that more than 50 percent of the 574 positive tests belong to people under the age of 50; however, only one person under the age of 50 died from the virus in Santa Clara County.

More cases are expected in the coming days, according to the health department.

"Due to limited testing capacity through the Public Health Laboratory, the number of cases we detect through testing represents only a small portion of the total number of probable cases in the county," the health department said.

Other data on the county dashboard shows that 53 percent of positive tests are from men and 70 percent of deaths (14 out of 20) are men.