Gather together, lambs. We have an anniversary to celebrate.

And the woman of the hour? Why, is none other than the elusive singer herself, Mariah Carey.

Now, you'll notice that we said anniversary and not birthdays, despite the fact that the iconic singer was born on March 27. And that's because in Mariah's world there are no birthdays. "I don't have a birthday," he said to her Complex in 2016. "They left me here. It was a fairy experience."

And as such, when the time comes to honor that magical day in which the woman with the supernatural voice of five octaves dropped here among us, mere mortals, she has a more enlightened way of thinking. "I don't count years, but I definitely rebuke them," he said. Outside in 2014. "I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling." Would you expect anything less from the woman who does everything — including exercising — in high heels and never seems out of reach for an expensive bottle of champagne?