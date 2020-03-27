25 secrets about Mariah Carey you probably forgot

Gather together, lambs. We have an anniversary to celebrate.
And the woman of the hour? Why, is none other than the elusive singer herself, Mariah Carey.
Now, you'll notice that we said anniversary and not birthdays, despite the fact that the iconic singer was born on March 27. And that's because in Mariah's world there are no birthdays. "I don't have a birthday," he said to her Complex in 2016. "They left me here. It was a fairy experience."
And as such, when the time comes to honor that magical day in which the woman with the supernatural voice of five octaves dropped here among us, mere mortals, she has a more enlightened way of thinking. "I don't count years, but I definitely rebuke them," he said. Outside in 2014. "I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling." Would you expect anything less from the woman who does everything — including exercising — in high heels and never seems out of reach for an expensive bottle of champagne?
As for when, exactly, did Carey descend from the skies? Well, in true Mariah fashion, that remains a mystery. And don't go there looking for answers. You could even say it would be a no-no. "I think I have to remain forever oblivious to age," he told Persons back in 2015. "Honestly, when you put a number on it, it's like, why? Why do that?"
Similarly, don't look for answers on Wikipedia either. Interestingly, the website lists that fateful year as "1969 or 1970,quot;. So will he be 50 or 51 this year? The world may never really know. (However, considering both the New York Times and his own mother have registered with the year in question 1970, our money is at 50.) And honestly, it only makes Carey even more mundane in our eyes.
Of course, it's not the only curiosity worth knowing about Carey. Here are 25 more facts that are sure to keep you fascinated forever by this Songbird Supreme.
1. Carey was born on March 27, 1970 (we believe) of Alfred Roy Carey Y Patricia Hickey, who had been disowned by her family for marrying a man of African-American and Afro-Venezuelan descent. They divorced when she was three years old.
2. Its name comes from the song "They Call the Wind Maria,quot; from the 1951 Broadway musical Paint your car. Although it is not spelled the same, it is pronounced the same.
3. When he was young, his family, which includes two older brothers, was subjected to racist attacks due to his parents' interracial marriage. Their dogs were poisoned and a car exploded. "That was the beginning of a nightmare," said Patricia. Oprah Winfrey during a 1999 interview with his daughter. "When we were eating one night, someone shot a shot through the window. Fortunately, none of the children were in the room."
4. While attending Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, New York, he earned the nickname Mirage for how often he skipped class. According to his 2001 unauthorized biography by Marc Shapiro, his truancy was of great concern to the counselor John Garvey. "You could talk to her until you were sad in the face, and it didn't help," Garvey said in the book. When you told her about it, she told you it wasn't so important in her life because she was going to be a rock star. "Carey's answer?" I don't blame them for trying to encourage me to improve academically because they never saw me sing. "
5. While recording your third album Music Box, she and the head of Columbia Records Tommy Mottola started to come out. They were married in a lavish ceremony on June 5, 1993. They finally parted ways in 1997, with Carey citing their controlling nature and growing creative differences in the catalyst for the deterioration of their relationship. Carey spoke about the relationship on her E! reality series, Mariah's world, saying "I was with someone at the time who had a lot of control over my life. He was much older than me and he had a lot of power and he wanted me to stay away from most people, like kidnapped. to get permission to leave (from the home) … I never thought I'd get out of there. "
6. The first song he composed was written with Gavin christopher Y 6 6 while she was still in high school. Called "Here We Go‘ Round Again ", Carey has described the song, which appeared on her four-song demo tape, as if it had a Motown vibe.
7. After graduating from high school, she moved into a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan that she shared with four other students. She worked as a waitress and as a wardrobe girl while also studying cosmetology, all while pursuing her dreams of a music career.
8. At two o'clock, Carey surprised her mother, a vocal coach and occasional opera singer, by imitating her operatic singing. She began taking singing lessons at four, developing a voice that would span five octaves, an almost superhuman feat.
9. After meeting the emerging pop singer Brenda K. StarrCarey accompanied him while his new friend attended a Christmas party hosted by CBS Records. Starr talked her into bringing her demo tape, which got into the hands of the Columbia Records boss, Tommy Mottola. All it took were two songs to convince Mottola to sign it.
10. Carey's debut self-titled album was released on June 12, 1990. She earned two Grammys after release, including one for Best New Artist, and made it the first musical act since the Jackson 5 to have her first four singles. reaching number one.
11. Carey had a lifelong affection for Marilyn Monroe and, in 1999, paid over $ 600,000 for the icon's white grand piano when it went up for auction at Christie & # 39; s.
12. After meeting the comedian Nick Cannon On the set of her music video for "Bye Bye,quot; in 2008, she began dating the comedian. Within two months, they were married and married on April 30 in a secret ceremony in the Bahamas. They separated in 2014.
13. After suffering a miscarriage shortly after marrying Cannon, the couple would welcome the Moroccan twins and Monroe in 2011. Monroe was named after the idol of Carey, Marilyn Monroe, while the Moroccan is named after the decoration in the room where his father proposed to his mother.
14. In 2008, Carey got into some hot water when she performed at a New Year's Eve concert for the family of the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Later she would affirm "feeling horrible and ashamed of having participated in the event,quot;, with her representative Cindi Berger pledging in March 2011 that royalties for his upcoming song "Save The Day,quot; would be donated to charities that raise awareness of human rights issues. "Save The Day,quot; was never released.
15. In 2001, after a strange appearance in TRL That meant he showed up without warning, pushing an ice cream cart and taking off his clothes, he spent two weeks recovering at a Connecticut psychiatric hospital, citing extreme exhaustion from his collapse. She later revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder at the time, but kept her diagnosis private. "I am in a really good place right now where I feel comfortable discussing my difficulties with bipolar II disorder," she said. Persons at the time. "I hope we can get to a place where stigma is removed from people who go through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It doesn't have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define or control me."
16. Just a few months after his stay at the institution, Carey unleashed Brilliantine in the world. The film and its soundtrack were such bombs that Virgin Records bought it from their record deal for $ 50 million. He would sign a contract with Island Records in early 2002, releasing the MonarC record label in the process.
17) Brilliantine It is not the only film that Carey has appeared in recent years. She received rave reviews for her work as a social worker at a friend. Lee Daniels& # 39; award-winning 2009 film Beautiful. In 2013, he appeared in another Daniels movie, The Butler, playing Hattie Pearl, the mother of the film's titular butler, Cecil Gaines (played by Forest Whitaker)
18. 2017, "One Sweet Day," Carey's song with Boyz II Men, was the longest running number one song in history, spanning 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1995-96. He shared the honor with Luis Fonsi Y Daddy Yankee"Despacito,quot;, with Justin Bieber, for a while before Lil Nas XThe "Old Town Road,quot; surpassed it in the summer of 2019.
19. According to page six, the two Carey Jack Russell terriers only fly first class and each with its own respective staff member. Why? Because they apparently hate each other. "Mariah's dogs only fly first. But the two pets hate each other, so they must be placed in separate kennels for travel and traveling with two separate members of their staff," a source told the store in 2016.
20. After a professional resurgence with the launch in 2005 of Mimi's emancipationCarey began lending her name and likeness to sponsorship deals for the first time in her career, starting with ads for Intel Centrino personal computers. In 2006, after signing a contract with Gillette's "Legs of a Goddess,quot; campaign, Carey secured her legs for $ 1 billion.
21. After meeting him through his old friend, director Brett RatnerAt the premiere of a movie in Aspen, Colorado, Carey got engaged to the Australian businessman James Packer in January 2016. The billionaire, who formed joint production company RatPac Entertainment with Ratner, proposed a 35-carat ring. The engagement was canceled in October as they both hinted that the relationship ended due to each other's problems.
22. Carey's classic 1994 album Merry Christmas It has sold over 15 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling Christmas album of all time. 25 years after its release, in late December 2019, the single "All I Want for Christmas Is You,quot; reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, breaking multiple records (including the longest trip to the top. ) in the process. While she extended her record as a solo artist with the most number 1 singles on the Hot 100, the achievement also made her the only artist in history to have a number 1 song in four consecutive decades.
23. Your godmother is Patti LaBelle, and the R,amp;B icon admitted to slapping his goddaughter in the past.
24. After Packer, Carey quickly recovered with the backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, with the early stages of their relationship captured by Mariah's world cameras They stay together.
25. She doesn't know Jennifer Lopez. So stop asking her.
If you are looking to honor Mariah on her special day with a marathon of Mariah's world episodes, we have you covered. Head over here to see the complete series.
Happy
birthday anniversary, Mimi!
(Originally posted on March 27, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT.)
