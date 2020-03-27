2020 LCS Spring Split Week 9 Saturday Matchups: Cloud9 is a big betting favorite, Team Liquid battles for the playoff spot

%MINIFYHTMLfc99931f2158f25c181443429d4e5e9f11% %MINIFYHTMLfc99931f2158f25c181443429d4e5e9f12%

We only know two things before the final week of the LCS 2020 spring division: Cloud9 is guaranteed to finish as number one overall with a dazzling record of 15-1 (though they aren't necessarily a big bet on your current odds) , and Counter Logic Gaming will finish at the bottom of the leaderboard with a 3-13 mark. The other eight North American teams have between six and nine wins, so most games this week will have an impact on how the final standings and playoff clashes will shake up.

The big story this week is whether Team Liquid will qualify for the playoffs. The winners of the last four LCS titles are currently one game behind 100 Thieves and Immortals for last place in the Spring Split Playoffs, and they face off against the top two LCS teams this weekend on FlyQuest and Cloud9.

2020 LCS Spring Split Week 9: Team SoloMid vs. 100 Thieves

Team SoloMid -157

100 thieves +126

There is no more bipolar team in North America than Team SoloMid. When TSM is activated, they can beat anyone in the region. They are the only team that has lost Cloud9 this season, and they have talented players at every position in their lineup. However, TSM has been inconsistent, and that led to an embarrassing loss against Counter Logic Gaming in last place and being on the wrong side of a sweep against Immortals.

While TSM is up and down, they should have a lead of more than 100 thieves on Saturday. 100 Thieves are only 8-8 due to some harsh performances from the first Ssumday Sunday, and while Ryoma has improved significantly over the course of the division, he is no match for TSM's Bjergsen. As long as Broken Blade doesn't roll the steam in the top lane, TSM should get the win.

2020 LCS Spring Split Week 9: Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

Cloud9 -278

Evil Geniuses +212

In the past three weeks, Evil Geniuses has put it all together. They have won five games in a row to go into a triple tie for second place, and their bottom lane has been excellent. After a few setbacks from the start, Bang and Zeyzal have formed one of the best bottom duos in the LCS, and that's the top winning condition for EG.

No one knows what we'll see on Cloud9 during the last week of the regular season. They closed seed # 1 three weeks ago, and we saw a standard game and a not-so-standard game of them last week. If they're focused and playing a standard game, they'll probably beat Evil Geniuses, but they won't have a bit of fun since this is the last week of the regular season. I guess we'll see some off-target picks similar to Kalista's top line, and that makes EG the play at this price.

2020 LCS Spring Split Week 9: Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest

Team Liquid -127

FlyQuest -103

How the mighty have fallen! Liquid was a favorite to win the LCS Spring Split before the start of the season after bringing back four of the five starters and improving in the jungle with the addition of Broxah. However, they are on the verge of missing out on the playoffs altogether, having grappled with complacency during the spring division. Doublelift has not been as reliable as it usually is in the bottom lane, and Impact is not the rock in the top lane that it has been for this team in recent years.

Liquid eliminated FlyQuest in the first meeting between these teams on February 2, and they should be victorious once again with their playoff hopes at stake. FlyQuest is a bit messy with Solo replacing V1per in the top lane last week, and the only player who has always played well is the mid-tier PowerOfEvil.

2020 LCS Spring Split Week 9: Golden Guardians vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Golden Guardians -160

Counter Logic Gaming +127

The slender Guardians playoffs expect them to go 2-0 in the last week of the regular season. However, they haven't inspired confidence with their game for the past month, posting a 2-6 record with their only wins against Dignitas and Immortals. Their bottom lane has been a mess as they continue to try to play unsupported at support, so CLG has a decent shot at surprise despite their poor campaign.

2020 LCS Spring Split Week 9: Immortals vs. Dignitas

Immortals -160

Dignitas +127

Bringing Apollo and Hakuho together has made the Immortals much stronger than when Altec paired up with Hakuho in the bottom lane. Apollo has an 8.2 KDA in six games, and has become the tough team for this team. That is something they have needed as the other positions have struggled to make an impact with their game.

Dignitas continue to underperform. It is becoming increasingly clear that Huni is no longer the bully in the upper lane that he once was in this region, and the lower lane has fallen after some strong performances early in the division. Froggen can make a difference if he is allowed to select Orianna, but don't expect Immortals to leave the champion open.