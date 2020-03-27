2 inmates in OC jail test positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 3 – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Two more inmates at the Central Men's Prison in Santa Ana have tested positive for the new coronavirus, with a total of three.

The sheriff's department said the newly diagnosed inmates were housed in the same module at the Central Men's Jail as the first inmate who tested positive Tuesday.

Details about the two men who tested positive for the virus were not immediately released.

The sheriff's department said that all the other inmates housed in that module were transferred to isolated housing units and monitored for symptoms. It was not immediately known how many prisoners were being monitored.

As of Thursday night, Orange County had 256 confirmed cases and one coronavirus-related death.

