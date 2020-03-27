2 earthquakes rattle in West Texas; The largest is Magnitude 5.0 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two earthquakes centered near the same remote area in West Texas have rocked the region.

The US Geological Survey. USA He says the first tremor was recorded at a magnitude 3.0 early Thursday morning. The second was 5.0 magnitude about six hours later.

A deputy secretary of the Loving County Sheriff's Department says the second earthquake "felt like a truck was passing."

No damage or injury was reported immediately.

Loving County is sparsely populated but full of truck traffic serving the oil drilling industry in the Permian Basin.

Geologists say thousands of earthquakes in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.

