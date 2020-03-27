19-year-old man in temporary serious condition after Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit police say a 19-year-old boy is temporarily in serious condition after a Detroit shooting.

It happened on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Braile area near Plymouth.

Police say the 19-year-old did not cooperate and did not provide any other details about this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

