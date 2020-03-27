137 cases of coronavirus in Denton, golf courses are closed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Denton County officials announced an increase of 54 coronavirus cases, for a total of 137.

Twenty-three of the new cases were of community dissemination.

Thirty-one of those new cases are from patients at the Denton State Supported Living Center. Authorities said four ENT units are being established outside the life center to help those in need.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads, along with officials from the Denton County Department of Public Health and the Denton County Department of Development and Emergency Services emphasized the importance of social distancing and staying home.

"Your life and the lives of your loved ones depends on social estrangement," said Eads.

The judge also clarified that the gold courses are currently closed.

On Thursday, a Lewisville man in his 40s was the county's first death from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the county announced its own "stay home,quot; orders to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Residents were asked to stay home unless they performed "essential activities," such as shopping for groceries or going to jobs that are still open.

