Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Japan could be at high risk

Since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Japan in mid-January, health officials have assured the public that their first containment measures have prevented the virus from spiraling out of control. The country of almost 127 million people has reported only 1,300 cases and 45 deaths.

But that tone has changed. On Thursday, Japan's health minister, Katsunobu Kato, warned of evidence that Japan now had a high risk of rampant infection.

Cases have skyrocketed in Tokyo, setting records for four consecutive days, and more locations have told residents to avoid nonessential exits. On Tuesday, the Tokyo Olympics were delayed by a year.

But the public has yet to take officials' warnings seriously. Although the schools have been closed for a month and major events have been canceled, life has returned to normal. People gather in parks, travel by subway and go out to eat. And the evidence is still limited, raising fears about the full extent of virus progression across the country.