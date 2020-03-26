YOU. Celebrate your baby's birthday, heiress: watch the emotional video she shared

Tiny Harris and T.I. We have something to celebrate in the midst of the global crisis that keeps us all in and isolated. Her baby, Heiress Harris, is four years old and the whole family is getting more excited.

Tiny shared some sweet videos on his social media account to mark this event, and Tip is now doing the same on his IG.

Tiny and his entire family spend their days at home, and they are trying to have as much fun as possible.

Check out the emotional post Tip shared:

‘Daddy's sweet baby boy turns four today ️ ️ Daddy loves you endlessly … Happy birthday Skoots🎉 @teamtipuk Thanks SO MUCH FOR THIS‼ ️ #GirlDad, Tip captioned the video he shared online.

As expected, fans flooded his comment section to praise Heiress and wish him all the best.

Someone posted: ‘Wow, she is growing too fast. I love you, heiress, "and one commenter wrote:" Happy birthday to your princess "@ problemman31,quot;.

A sponsor wrote, "That's how I feel about my kids. God bless. Take care. #Family," and someone else posted this: "Oh, I forgot she was an Aries that we both celebrated our birthdays today! Happy birthday!" ! & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘Aww, happy birthday to her. My youngest girl is 4 years old and another follower posted: "Happy birthday pretty girl! I am 48 years old and my dad plays this song for me every birthday."

An Instagram installer posted: ‘Happy Birthday Heiress Bunny. May the Heavens always be in you, around you and for you. "

Another follower said, "Happy birthday, little princess, may your happiness never end :)"

A fan also wished Heiress all the best for her fourth anniversary: ​​‘Happy birthday to you, beautiful daughter. She looks like @majorgirl most of the time. By the way, it seems to have you wrapped around your pinky #girldad. "

Happy birthday, heiress!



