Yorkshire leave staff during the coronavirus | Cricket News





Yorkshire hopes to save jobs through Coronavirus job retention scheme

Yorkshire has laid off a "large proportion,quot; of staff, but says it will help protect jobs during the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML85b538a93ee1b340e9e09deea8e920b911% %MINIFYHTML85b538a93ee1b340e9e09deea8e920b912%

The club continues to operate with skeleton personnel during the closing period, despite the fact that Headingley has been closed.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Arthur said: "At this unprecedented time, we have taken this positive step to protect jobs at the Club.

"By leveraging the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, we can preserve jobs at Yorkshire Cricket during such a difficult financial period."

The scheme allows the club to claim up to 80 percent of its employees' wages up to £ 2,500 through a grant.

Players have been told to train at home until April 19, while the start of the County Championship has been delayed until at least May 28.

Some have already suggested introducing changes to regionalize the format to compete in the new season.