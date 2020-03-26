XI out of European contract: Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens among the goals of the Premier League | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLef1e60730266e7411a3f2eda73b2003811% %MINIFYHTMLef1e60730266e7411a3f2eda73b2003812%







Premier League clubs can get some of Europe's biggest stars and best prospects for free when their contracts expire this summer.

With the help of Transfermarkt, we discovered 258 La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 players with contracts that would expire on July 1, and we narrowed that list down to an initial XI.

Goalkeeper

Good plug Walter Benitez It may not be a household name in England, but the Argentine has avoided more goals than any other goalkeeper in Ligue 1 this season, according to xG data.

The 27-year-old is represented by agent Mino Raiola and looks set to leave southern France this summer, having helped Nice to sixth in the table with 97 saves to date, only two caps in the division have recorded plus.

According to xG data, Walter Benítez (pictured) is number 5 in Europe's top five leagues for prevented goals.

Defending

Three defenders of Paris Saint-Germain rank in our last four, with an experienced duo Thomas Meunier Y Layvin Kurzawa occupying full back positions on either side of the youth Tanguy Kouassi and Schalke's Benjamin Stambouli.

Meunier is reportedly close to reaching a deal with Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have shown interest in left-handed Kurzawa, while Stambouli has flourished since leaving Tottenham in 2015 after just one season at the club.

Kouassi is enjoying his great season in Paris and the 17-year-old scored twice in a 4-4 thriller in Amiens last month, but has not yet signed a professional contract at the club.

Tanguy Kouassi emerged from the youth ranks of PSG this season

Midfield

by Mario Götze He established a strong bond with Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, but struggled at Bayern Munich under Pep Guardiola before joining his old club and now looks like he will be looking for new pasture this summer.

Gotze would provide the attack from midfield on our free XI, flanked by AC Milan Giacomo Bonaventura and Bayer Leverkusen & # 39; s Charles Aranguiz.

Bonaventura has played a minor role in Milan this period, starting nine league games and making eight substitute appearances, while Chilean international Aranguiz has limited himself to 15 Bundesliga starts due to injury.

Attack

The headers accumulate on our first line, with Edinson Cavani becoming the fourth star of PSG to do our XI – associating the duo from Napoli Dries Mertens Y Jose callejon.

Manchester United were interested in signing Cavani in January, while Belgian forward Mertens was linked with a move to Chelsea and Aston Villa is reportedly in the race for the 33-year-old former Real Madrid star Callejon.

Final XI