Xbox X Series graphics source code stolen and leaked online

AMD says that a hacker has obtained source files for some of its current and future GPUs, including details about the Xbox X Series. "In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently released online, but have since been withdrawn," says an AMD spokesperson. .

AMD has submitted multiple deletion notices to Microsoft's proprietary GitHub, where the repositories housed the stolen source code from the Navi GPU. TorrentFreak He reports that the code included details of AMD's Navi 10, Navi 21 and Arden GPUs, and the GitHub takedown notices say it included "stolen AMD,quot; intellectual property. The AMD Arden GPU is believed to be the code name for what is used in Microsoft's next-generation Xbox Series X console. Some previously leaked details about Arden in December, related to test files that were also posted on GitHub.

The alleged hacker threatens to leak more

The alleged hacker has stated that "they will simply leak everything," in an interview with TorrentFreak, if they cannot sell the information. It's unclear whether the source code is biased or whether it will affect the security of future AMD GPUs, but the company doesn't appear to be too concerned.

"While we are aware that the author has additional files that have not been released, we believe that stolen graphics IP is not essential to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products," says AMD. "We are not aware that the author has any other AMD IPs."

We contacted Microsoft to comment on the situation and will update accordingly.