With most Angelenos trapped at home, crime numbers drop – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The coronavirus pandemic has bitten crime in Los Angeles County.

New Wednesday numbers show that property and street crime have declined across the board as most residents have been ordered to remain in their homes.

Los Angeles police reported 14 percent fewer arrests in the first half of March compared to the same period in 2019, LAPD Director of Public Information Josh Rubenstein told CBS2 on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTMLd60270a11bcdf5231c7406e6787b71d511% %MINIFYHTMLd60270a11bcdf5231c7406e6787b71d512%

Theft is down 16 percent compared to 2019, while personal theft is down 15 percent, Rubenstein added.

"That would make sense because people are home right now, so those property thefts have decreased," said Rubenstein.

Overall, LAPD arrests are down 5 percent so far this year, and violent crime is down 4 percent. However, the killings still stand.

"When it comes to violent crime, again, that's something we're always looking at, and I'm not sure that this particular crisis going through the city directly correlates to whatever number we have," Rubenstein said.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva also reported a significant drop in crime rates on Wednesday.

"Well, the arrest numbers have dropped quite a bit," Villanueva told reporters at a press conference.

Villanueva said the department has seen an approximate 6 percent drop in overall crime so far this year, and a 10 percent drop in violent crime.

However, Villaneuva added that certain types of crime could see a peak, such as domestic violence.

"We are going to have a concern about domestic violence, so many people living in tight, closed places with nothing to do and nowhere to go, will be a challenge," Villanueva said.

Both the sheriff's department and the Los Angeles Police Department are beefing up patrols near closed businesses to be on the lookout for possible looting and vandalism.

RELATED: LA Sheriff Suspends Efforts To Close Gun Stores

RELATED: LA Shuts Down Popular Runyon Canyon in Hollywood Hills

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that it would assign half of all its detectives to full-time uniformed street patrols at what it considered critical locations throughout the city. The department emphasized that this was not a response to any specific elevated criminal activity, but was being done with great caution to ensure the safety of residents and store operators who might be dealing with very large crowds.

On Tuesday, some 1,700 inmates were released from Los Angeles County jails to decrease the prison population during the pandemic.