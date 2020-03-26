William and Kate's children applaud health workers fighting COVID-19

Prince william Y Kate MiddletonChildren have joined the masses to send applause to the heroes who are fighting in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kensington Palace posted on Instagram on Thursday a video of Prince george6 Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince louis, 1 and 1/2, standing on real grass and applauding, with the title: "To all NHS doctors, nurses, caregivers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff who work tirelessly to help those affected by # COVID19: thanks. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS ".
At one point, Louis, dressed in a light blue sweater over a collared shirt and navy pants, looks at his brother, who is wearing a navy polo shirt and matching pants, and his sister, who is wearing a navy blue top stripes on blue pants. .
Large numbers of people around the world have been warned and ordered to stay home and venture out onto their balconies to participate in public applause sessions scheduled to honor frontline and healthcare workers.
Check out the adorable video of George, Charlotte and Louis below:
Also on Thursday, William's brother Prince harry and wife Meghan Markle He shared in his Instagram story a message that said: "Thank you for everything you continue to do. Applauding you from across the pond #clapforourcarers #NHS (18 emojis applauding)".
Harry and Meghan have been living in Canada with their 10-month-old son. Archie Harrison since late last year and recently visited the UK, without the baby, for their last joint trip as "royalty,quot; before their actual departure, which will take effect at the end of the month.
William and Kate and their children recently traveled from their usual home at Kensington Palace to stay at their estate at Anmer Hall in Sandringham, where they often reside when the children are on school vacations. Like many parents, Kate and William recently had to start homeschooling their school-age children in the midst of the pandemic.
Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and husband Prince philip, 98, this week left Buckingham Palace in London for Windsor Castle.
Clarence House revealed Wednesday that William's father and the Queen's eldest son Prince carlos, the 71-year-old heir to the UK throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that he has been showing "mild symptoms,quot; and remains "in good health."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML7d8e9e26f2c5d0990093b1070bfb523617%%MINIFYHTML7d8e9e26f2c5d0990093b1070bfb523618%