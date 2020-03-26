William and Kate's children applaud health workers fighting COVID-19

Prince william Y Kate MiddletonChildren have joined the masses to send applause to the heroes who are fighting in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kensington Palace posted on Instagram on Thursday a video of Prince george6 Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince louis, 1 and 1/2, standing on real grass and applauding, with the title: "To all NHS doctors, nurses, caregivers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff who work tirelessly to help those affected by # COVID19: thanks. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS ".

%MINIFYHTML7d8e9e26f2c5d0990093b1070bfb523613% %MINIFYHTML7d8e9e26f2c5d0990093b1070bfb523614%

At one point, Louis, dressed in a light blue sweater over a collared shirt and navy pants, looks at his brother, who is wearing a navy polo shirt and matching pants, and his sister, who is wearing a navy blue top stripes on blue pants. .

%MINIFYHTML7d8e9e26f2c5d0990093b1070bfb523615% %MINIFYHTML7d8e9e26f2c5d0990093b1070bfb523616%

Large numbers of people around the world have been warned and ordered to stay home and venture out onto their balconies to participate in public applause sessions scheduled to honor frontline and healthcare workers.