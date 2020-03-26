Will Smith "humiliated,quot; after rapper Joyner Lucas posts tribute video

On March 25, rapper Joyner Lucas released a music video for his new song called "Will," in which he pays tribute to the early stages of Will Smith's career. The video explores much of the actor's history in the entertainment industry, including his time in Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Men in black Y Bad boys.

In addition to the whole theme of the video that revolves around the actor's personality, Joyner yells at him saying that Will was his "idol,quot; and that he doesn't even know it. On March 25, Smith shared a segment of the music video on Instagram along with a caption explaining how it was always his goal to inspire others.

Smith also added that he hoped to meet the rapper one day. There is no doubt that Lucas has mastered the art of using creative themes to draw attention to his music.

Lucas has caused waves in the hip-hop community for some of his songs, including "No soy racista,quot;, and also his collaboration with Eminem on his second and last album, Kamikaze.

In response to Smith's comment, Lucas wrote on his social media that he was going to "take a cold shower and wake up,quot; because he felt he was dreaming. Not surprisingly, Joyner has found inspiration in Will Smith, who is easily one of the most successful black actors in the history of the industry.

Her family has also been successful, including Jada Pinkett Smith, who has her own series on Facebook, Red Table Talk, it plays an important role in culture. On March 19, 2020, Ashley Mitchell reported on a new episode in which Jaden had disappeared because he wanted to practice social distancing.

Recently, Red Table Talk had about Dr. Michael Osterholm, who recently appeared on Joe Rogan's experience podcast on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Will shared why it was so important to them and the rest of society to do what the authorities have suggested and practice social distancing. Smith explained that there are only so many respirators available in a hospital, and it's important to keep them for the people who need them most.



