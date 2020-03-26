Will Greenwood & # 39; s 2021 British and Irish Lions XV | Rugby Union News





With the British and Irish Lions touring in 2021 to the world champions in South Africa, now getting closer, three-time Lions tourist Will Greenwood selects his XV to play tomorrow …

The Lions have not suffered a series loss since their last tour to South Africa in 2009, having won 2-1 at Australia in 2013 and dramatically tied 1-1 against then-world champion All Blacks in New Zealand in 2017.

Here is Greenwood's current Lions XV, based on the Six Nations form and which will surely change between now and the first Test in Johannesburg on July 24, 2021 …

15. Stuart Hogg (76 Hats from Scotland, British and Irish Lions 2013, 2017)

Already a tourist twice, Scotland captain Hogg has yet to pick up a trial cap for the Lions as he was too young in 2013 and sustained injuries in 2017 prior to the first trial, picking up an abnormal facial fracture after catching the Elbow of his teammate Conor Murray in the race.

He probably would have started against the All Blacks in 2017 had it not been for that injury, and since then he's been getting stronger in terms of his performances, and continues to be one of the most dangerous attack defenders.

14. Jonny May (56 caps from England)

Never a lion before, May, 29, has been one of the most consistent players in world rugby for some time, and has stood out again in 2020.

In fact, since the 2017 tour to New Zealand, May's game has gone to a different level, and she has also managed to keep that shape. A gorgeous finisher, tremendously fast, and outstanding in the air these days too.

13. Manu Tuilagi (43 caps from England, British and Irish Lions 2013)

He picked up a Lions Test cap on the 2013 tour of Australia from the bench, but struggled massively with injuries in subsequent years. In 2019 Tuilagi returned to the fold in England and made a considerable impact. It was essential in his career towards the World Cup final in Japan.

12. Hadleigh Parkes (29 Welsh caps)

Since qualifying for Wales at his residence in late 2017, Parkes has been a mainstay on the national side, one who achieved a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018 and a place in the Rugby World Cup semifinal in 2019. .

11. Elliot Daly (43 caps from England, British and Irish Lions 2017)

The starting left winger in each of the three Lions Trials against New Zealand in 2017, Daly has featured most on the full lap for England since then, presenting there throughout his career until the 2019 World Cup Final. He owns a wonderful kicking game, an elusive run and a key skill to play.

10. Owen Farrell (83 caps from England, British and Irish Lions 2013, 2017)

Playing 12 years for most of the 2017 tour while joining Johnny Sexton of Ireland, Farrell has been a mainstay and leader for England when they reached the World Cup final and for the Saracens with all their trophy success. .

9. Ali Price (32 Scottish caps)

It may be an option for left field, but Price has made Scotland an excellent pace in 2020. Murray of Ireland started all three of the Lions' trials in 2017, but his form has slowed, while Ben Youngs of England has struggled. for consistency and Wales continues. play with your scrum half.

1. Rory Sutherland (seven Scottish caps)

What campaign has Sutherland had. For so long, the scrum has been an Achilles' heel for Scotland's game. Not now.

Sutherland has entered, and along with tight head Zander Fagerson in the front row, Scotland's scrum performance has been completely transformed.

2. Jamie George (49 caps from England, British and Irish Lions 2017)

He replaced the hooker and England starting captain Dylan Hartley on the 2017 tour, and then started ahead of Rory Best of Ireland and Ken Owens of Wales in all three events as well. Since then, he has won a large number of national and European Saracen trophies and has become England's No. 2 firmly established.

3. Kyle Sinckler (35 caps from England, British and Irish Lions 2017)

He played the second violin against Irishman Tadhg Furlong on the 2017 tour, emerging from the bench in all events, but he stood out as the main pillar of world rugby at the 2019 World Cup. His battle for the three shirts with Furlong will be Excellent.

4. Maro Itoje (38 caps from England, British and Irish Lions 2017)

A key man in England's run to the Rugby World Cup final, Itoje has also been central to the successes of the European Cup and the Saracens Premier League. Developed into a pivotal figure during the 2017 New Zealand tour as well.

1:10 Maro Itoje had a great performance on the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand Maro Itoje had a great performance on the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand

5. James Ryan (26 caps from Ireland)

Ryan, one of the world's top rugby players in recent years, has become a fantastic player for Ireland and Leinster in the second row. A future captain of Ireland in training, perhaps even one of the Lions.

6. Tom Curry (23 caps from England)

Since his England debut in June 2017, Curry has become an excellent test row. In fact, the Sale Shark was one of the best players in the most recent World Cup and would be a worthy Lion.

7. Justin Tipuric (76 Welsh caps, British and Irish Lions 2013, 2017)

Behind Sam Warburton and then Sean O & # 39; Brien on the Lions' 2013 and 2017 tours, Tipuric will hope that 2021 is finally the series where he can claim an initial test spot. A last row with a phenomenal pace and an excellent set of skills.

8. CJ Stander (41 tapas from Ireland, British and Irish Lions 2017)

He picked up a Lions cap from the bench in the dramatic third test draw of 2017, and has remained one of the forwards in Europe. 2019 was not a great year for Stander, but it bounced back to excel in 2020 once again. An absolutely phenomenal carrier.

Billy Vunipola was initially appointed to this location up to a fourth forearm cut in two years in January.