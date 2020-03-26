Why Niall Horan Dear Patience's Song Has Special Meaning

Niall Horan have an important reminder

On Wednesday, the "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; singer joined Jimmy Fallon for a home version of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and he performed his new song "Dear Patience,quot; from his new album Heartbreak Weather.

When it came to selecting which song to sing, Niall said he felt this particular song felt "very relevant,quot; after recent events and conveyed an inspiring message.

"I just thought: It's a song from the album, but I thought it was really relevant right now because I wrote it at a time when I needed to be patient," he said. "And if anyone needs patience right now, it's all of us. This song is basically me writing a letter to the feeling of patience, like, 'Come on, buddy. Let's have a drink. We haven't talked in awhile. So, I feel like we can all do it, it's very relevant right now. So we can all pay attention to that. "