Why Niall Horan Dear Patience's Song Has Special Meaning

Niall Horan have an important reminder
On Wednesday, the "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; singer joined Jimmy Fallon for a home version of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and he performed his new song "Dear Patience,quot; from his new album Heartbreak Weather.
When it came to selecting which song to sing, Niall said he felt this particular song felt "very relevant,quot; after recent events and conveyed an inspiring message.
"I just thought: It's a song from the album, but I thought it was really relevant right now because I wrote it at a time when I needed to be patient," he said. "And if anyone needs patience right now, it's all of us. This song is basically me writing a letter to the feeling of patience, like, 'Come on, buddy. Let's have a drink. We haven't talked in awhile. So, I feel like we can all do it, it's very relevant right now. So we can all pay attention to that. "
Sitting in his living room next to his piano, the One Direction student grabbed his guitar and began his acoustic performance of the relevant track.
"Dear patience," he sang. "If I pour out my heart, can you keep a promise? / Because the situation / It is like a mountain that has been weighing on my conscience / If I am sincere."
Like many musicians, Niall has stayed connected through social media and even invited them to a mini party to listen to his album during an Instagram Live. While sitting with The Capital Breakfast Show Last week, he reflected on the impact his live broadcasts have on fans and encouraged other artists to join.
"I think everyone is just using it as a moment to help with the madness that is going on," Niall explained. "We know a lot of people are sitting at home, so we can go to our Instagram or whatever, and shed a little light because music is so good for that."
He added: "He is the only really powerful healer. And if we can do that and he's right at the end of our phones, then I encourage everyone to get involved."
