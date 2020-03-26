Why is this Chicago PD and FBI crossover a TV rarity?

Just when you thought you had seen it all on TV, there is Dick Wolf with a surprise The legendary producer is achieving a rarity with two of his shows, Chicago PD Y FBI, and staging a crossover. We know you're thinking, "Wait, aren't they on different networks?" Surely, that's why this crossover is so special.
In the episode of Wednesday, March 25, Chicago PDHailey UptonTracy Spiridakos) was temporarily reassigned to the New York FBI office after Voight (Jason Beghe) thought he was crossing too many limits.
After the episode, Wolf Entertainment confirmed the Chicago PD the character will appear in the March 31 episode of FBI. Wolf Entertainment's official Twitter account shared the photo above with Spiridakos and FBI star Zeeko Zaki who plays agent Omar Adom in the CBS drama.
"Tracy's character is a fan favorite, and I'm remarkably happy to have an even greater light on her and win new fans along the way before her return to Chicago PD," Executive producer Dick Wolf he said in a statement.
Multi-network crossover is rare. When Supergirl was on CBS, Grant Gustin& # 39; s The flash the character jumped out of The CW for an episode. Buffy the Vampire Slayer, who moved to UPN after five seasons on The WB, crossed paths with her spin-off Angel, who stayed at The WB. Richard Belzer originated the role of John Munch on NBC Homicide: life on the street and took him both X files Y Development arrested on Fox
Chicago PD airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC. FBI airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
