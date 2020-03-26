Why is this Chicago PD and FBI crossover a TV rarity?

Just when you thought you had seen it all on TV, there is Dick Wolf with a surprise The legendary producer is achieving a rarity with two of his shows, Chicago PD Y FBI, and staging a crossover. We know you're thinking, "Wait, aren't they on different networks?" Surely, that's why this crossover is so special.

%MINIFYHTMLd51130a419cd4973f02ab1cf74d4f85f11% %MINIFYHTMLd51130a419cd4973f02ab1cf74d4f85f12%

In the episode of Wednesday, March 25, Chicago PDHailey UptonTracy Spiridakos) was temporarily reassigned to the New York FBI office after Voight (Jason Beghe) thought he was crossing too many limits.

After the episode, Wolf Entertainment confirmed the Chicago PD the character will appear in the March 31 episode of FBI. Wolf Entertainment's official Twitter account shared the photo above with Spiridakos and FBI star Zeeko Zaki who plays agent Omar Adom in the CBS drama.