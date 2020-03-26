White House considers postponing rates to help businesses: live updates

Trump is considering postponing fee payments to help businesses.

The Trump administration is considering postponing tariff payments on some imported products for 90 days, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to ease the burden on companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some companies and trade groups have argued that President Trump's levies on China's foreign metals and products before the outbreak continue to raise costs and affect profits as the economy slows sharply. But even after the global pandemic hit the United States, Trump and his advisers have denied that cutting the tariffs is one of the steps they would take to boost the economy.

%MINIFYHTML1860020b52c4401dfbd71dbaea729eab11% %MINIFYHTML1860020b52c4401dfbd71dbaea729eab12%

The White House now appears to be considering a proposal that would defer tariffs for three months for importers, although it would not immediately cancel them. Management's consideration of a postponement was previously reported by Bloomberg News.

It is unclear at what rates the deferment could be applied, or if the idea will eventually be approved. But the proposal appears to be separate from a plan announced Friday by the US Office of Customs and Border Protection. USA That it would approve the delayed payment of duties, taxes and fees on a case-by-case basis.