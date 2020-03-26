White House considers postponing rates to help businesses: live updates

Trump is considering postponing fee payments to help businesses.
The Trump administration is considering postponing tariff payments on some imported products for 90 days, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to ease the burden on companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Some companies and trade groups have argued that President Trump's levies on China's foreign metals and products before the outbreak continue to raise costs and affect profits as the economy slows sharply. But even after the global pandemic hit the United States, Trump and his advisers have denied that cutting the tariffs is one of the steps they would take to boost the economy.
The White House now appears to be considering a proposal that would defer tariffs for three months for importers, although it would not immediately cancel them. Management's consideration of a postponement was previously reported by Bloomberg News.
It is unclear at what rates the deferment could be applied, or if the idea will eventually be approved. But the proposal appears to be separate from a plan announced Friday by the US Office of Customs and Border Protection. USA That it would approve the delayed payment of duties, taxes and fees on a case-by-case basis.
Asian markets mix as investors wait for news from the United States.
Investors left Asian markets mixed in early Thursday trading while waiting for news about the fate of a huge economic rescue package for coronavirus in the United States.
Japan led the declines, falling 4 percent at one point, as investors also reacted to a sharp rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tokyo. Other markets rose or fell more modestly.
Futures markets suggested a similar doubt on Wall Street for its Thursday opening. They predicted that the S,amp;P 500 would open moderately lower.
The Senate on Wednesday night unanimously passed a $ 2 billion government relief bill.
Other markets also expressed doubts.
Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA In the longer term, they rose, lowering returns and suggesting investors were looking for safe places to park their money. Oil prices, an indicator of the outlook for the world economy because they indicate fuel demand, fell in the futures markets.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index fell 3.8 percent at noon. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.8 percent after the country's central bank announced new measures to keep its economy supplied with money.
Australia was the big winner in the Asia-Pacific region, with the S & P / ASX 200 index rising 2.6 percent.
Shares rose Wednesday when Congress moved to approve the aid package.
Shares on Wall Street rose Wednesday when investors evaluated a $ 2 trillion coronavirus bailout package aimed at propping up the U.S. economy, but gains faded at the end of the day as debate over the bill continued without a vote in the Senate.
The legislation would be the largest fiscal stimulus package in modern United States history, and more than twice the size of the roughly $ 800 billion stimulus package that Congress passed in 2009 during the last recession.
The S,amp;P 500 was up more than 1 percent, adding to a 9.4 percent gain on Tuesday that came as investors anticipated Democrats and Republicans would agree on the plans.
Investors have welcomed the plans, but few are willing to say conclusively that the worst of the market sell-off is over.
Economists expect almost unthinkable declines in gross domestic product in the second quarter. Analysts at Capital Economics said on Wednesday they expected US growth. USA It would drop 40 percent in the second quarter at an annualized rate, as the unemployment rate climbs to 12 percent, more than its peak of 10 percent in 2009.
