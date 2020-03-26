When is the best time for your MLB team's opening day? – Up News Info

In an ideal world, today would have been Opening Day for all 30 MLB teams, with a new year of baseball and the beginning of spring for fans everywhere. Instead, the spread of the coronavirus has postponed the Major League Baseball season until mid-May at the earliest.

For those fans who stay home dreaming of being in the stadium today, MLB has put together a list of each team's best moment from past Opening Day. On MLB.com, the team compiled moments for all 30 teams and featured featured videos where they could.

The question now is, do you agree with the MLB.com staff? Take a look below as we've quickly listed the timing for each team. For more detailed explanations, you can check out the full MLB.com article.

American league

Angels of angels: April 1, 2013

Chris Iannetta shines in MLB Interleague's opening opener (2-6 1 HR, 13th game winning single)

Houston Astros: March 29, 2018, George Springer (initial 1-4 HR to open victory over Rangers)

Toronto Blue Jays: April 7, 1977

Doug Ault hits first home run in franchise history

Cleveland Indians: April 16, 1940, Bob Feller only released no-hit opening day in MLB history.

Coming off the MLB.com roster here as Feller's historical performance was very good.

Baltimore Orioles: On April 12, 1966, the Orioles beat the Red Sox in a balk on top of 13.

Seattle Mariners: On April 6, 2009, Ken Griffey Jr. hit the eighth homer on the opening day of his career, tying Frank Robinson for most opening day home runs in MLB history.

Texas Rangers: On April 8, 1978, Richie Zisk hits the Goose Gossage homer to lift the Rangers over the defending champions Yankees.

Tampa Bay Rays: On March 31, 2003, Carl Crawford culminates the return of the ninth inning with a 3-run homer to beat the Red Sox 6-4.

Boston Red Sox: On April 7, 1986, Dwight Evans homered on the first pitch to open the 1986 season, beginning a year in which the Red Sox won the American League pennant for the first time since 1975.

Kansas City Royals: On April 4, 2004, Carlos Beltrán ends the ninth 6-run inning with a 2-run homer to lead the Royals to a 9-7 victory over the White Sox

Detroit Tigers: On April 4, 2005, Dmitri Young hit home runs three times, joining George Bell and Tuffy Rhodes as the only major leagues to hit three home runs on Opening Day.

Minnesota Twins: April 12, 2010, Twins open Target Field with 5-2 win over Red Sox

Chicago White Sox: On April 5, 2010, Mark Buerhle marks his moment in history without turning to first base as part of seven outings without innings.

New York Yankees: On April 2, 1996, Derek Jeter makes his Opening Day debut, defeating Dennis Martinez in a 7-1 victory over the Indians.

National League

Atlanta Braves: April 5, 2010, Jason Heyward homered on the first swing of his career. The Atlanta native made his presence felt early, hitting a 3-run homer by Carlos Zambrano when the Braves defeated the Cubs 16-5.

Milwaukee Brewers: On April 10, 1980, Sixto Lezcano arrives at the Grand Slam on the second opening day in the Brewers' victory over the Red Sox.

St. Louis Cardinals: On April 2, 1998, Mark McGwire kicks off the summer of the 1998 home run race with grand slam.

Chicago Cubs: March 29, 2018, Ian Happ homered on the season's first pitch, joining Dwight Evans as the only other player to do so.

Arizona Diamondbacks: April 1, 2002, Randy Johnson throws 130 pitches, eight shutouts against the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles Dodgers: April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson breaks the MLB color barrier.

San Francisco Giants: On April 10, 1962, Willie Mays connects Warren Spahn with the first release he sees.

Miami Marlins: April 5, 1993, the first opening day in the Marlins' history, South Florida finally has its baseball team.

New York Mets: On April 9, 1985, Gary Carter homered to beat the Giants in the Mets' debut.

Washington Nationals: March 30, 2008: Newly opened Nationals Park sees Ryan Zimmerman hit a home run to beat the Braves 3-2.

San Diego parents: On April 8, 2004, the Padres open Petco Park and Sean Burroughs hits the single to beat the Giants 4-3.

Philadelphia Phillies: April 5, 2010 Roy Halladay shines in Phillies debut striking out nine in seven innings in Phils' 11-1 win over Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates: On April 1, 2011, Pittsburgh native Neil Walker hits the Ryan Dempster Grand Slam to lead the Pirates to a 6-3 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley.

Cincinnati Reds: On April 4, 1974, Pete Rose scored the winning run in 11th place to lead the Reds to a 7-6 victory.

Colorado Rockies: April 26, 1995 the Rockies open Coors Field with a 14-inning 11-9 victory over the Mets thanks to a 2-run Dante Bichette home run

According to these moments? Disagree? Take a stroll down memory lane and discover your best moments for your franchise this opening day.