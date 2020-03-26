What's in the Senate $ 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package?

Washington – The Senate approved a $ 2 billion coronavirus relief package on Wednesday night. The vote was 96-0.

It was passed almost 24 hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced in the Senate room shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday that a bipartisan agreement had been reached. He claimed that the measure would provide help for health workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak and for American families and businesses.

%MINIFYHTMLb37a7ff6bc63adb090557fb4fb8671e611% %MINIFYHTMLb37a7ff6bc63adb090557fb4fb8671e612%

President Trump was pleased, tweeting Thursday morning, "96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA!"

Coronavirus: the race to respond ›

More on Coronavirus: the race to respond



Now that the Senate has passed the legislation, it goes to the House, which is not in session. Representatives have been discussing the logistics of the vote, as two members have tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens have expressed concern about traveling back to the Capitol. Several are also in quarantine.

Remote voting has been ruled out, and President Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that approval by unanimous consent "is not going to happen."

He also said that due to the magnitude of the bill, he would like to "see a good debate in the room," and then have a voice vote.

On Friday night, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that the House would meet at 9 am Friday to consider the bill, adding that, "due to limited flight options, quarantine members and several states requiring stay-at-home orders, we hope the bill will be approved by voice vote on Friday. "

Pelosi then released a statement saying the package would be accepted "with strong bipartisan support."

Here's what's in the $ 2 billion package, the largest in the history of the United States:

Direct payments of $ 1,200 to most people who earn up to $ 75,000, or $ 2,400 for couples who earn up to $ 150,000. Each dependent child increases the amount by an additional $ 500. The amount decreases for people with incomes over $ 75,000, and payments are cut for those over $ 99,000.

Expanded unemployment benefits that increase the maximum benefit by $ 600 per week and give laid-off workers their full salary for four months. Eligibility extends to independent contractors and independent workers.

$ 367 billion in small business loans

$ 150 billion for state and local governments

$ 130 billion for hospitals

$ 500 billion in loans for larger industries, including $ 25 billion for passenger airlines; $ 4 billion for carriers; $ 3 billion for aviation contractors and $ 17 billion for "companies critical to maintaining national security."

Creation of a supervisory board and inspector general to supervise loans to large companies.

Measure that prohibits companies owned by President Trump and his family from receiving federal relief

$ 25 million for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

$ 400 million for electoral security grants

Minority leader Chuck Schumer, who participated in intense negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said the bipartisan deal comes "after five days of arduous negotiations, after sleepless nights and marathons of negotiations."

The deal, McConnell said, "will rush new resources to the front line of our nation's historic struggle and inject billions of dollars in cash into the economy as quickly as possible to help American workers, families, small businesses, and industries. To through this disruption and emerge from the other side ready to fly, "he said.

While McConnell and Schumer praised the bipartisan agreement for providing the necessary relief, a group of Republican senators said the package includes a "drafting error,quot; that they said encourages the layoffs and are drafting an amendment to address it.

Senators Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Rick Scott of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the current text of the bill allows workers to collect more unemployment benefits than your regular salary.

"We cannot encourage people to earn more money on unemployment than on employment," said Tim Scott. The group proposed limiting unemployment benefits to 100% of earnings.

While negotiations between senators began last week, efforts to pass the massive stimulus package stagnant early in the week after the Senate, Democrats twice blocked the measure's advance due to concern over the lack of oversight of $ 500 billion to harm industries, as well as what they said was inadequate funding for hospitals , healthcare facilities and medical workers.

Tensions peaked after the second failed vote Monday, when senators called for urgent measures to help businesses and Americans hit by the coronavirus outbreak, and White House officials worked with Senate leaders to work out the final details on Tuesday.