What you can do about the coronavirus right now

You have an essential role to play in slowing down the spread of the new coronavirus. The good news is that small changes in personal behavior can save time, slowing the outbreak, preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed, and reducing cases until scientists develop treatments and eventually a vaccine. Here are some practical tips from doctors and public health experts to protect yourself and your community.

Prevent infection %MINIFYHTMLf7f9fc5d9b8195ac4102e611eba6b09811% %MINIFYHTMLf7f9fc5d9b8195ac4102e611eba6b09812% Reduce the outbreak by preventing yourself and others from getting sick. Prepare Stock up on food responsibly and create a family plan. Stay at home Stay home to protect others and use these strategies to keep life as normal as possible.

You can prevent infection

Reduce the outbreak by preventing yourself and others from getting sick.

Many of us are likely to contract the new coronavirus at some point and experience only mild illness. So why not get sick and get it over with? Because people at higher risk, older people, and people with existing health problems depend on the actions of everyone else to stay safe. The impact that only one person can have on the spread of the virus, or its decrease, is exponential. Within an month, an infected person leads to an additional 400 cases, according to Adam Kucharski, a mathematician who specializes in disease outbreaks. Wash your hands (the right way)

Handwashing is the cornerstone of infection control, but we've all been doing it wrong. Wet your hands (water temperature doesn't matter), lather vigorously, and start counting to 20 while rubbing everywhere, including wrists and nails. A big mistake is that people shake hands to air dry them. Wipe dry with a paper towel in place to remove stubborn germs, and when you're done, use the towel to rotate the faucet handle so it doesn't contaminate your hands again. “His hands carry almost all of his germs to his respiratory tract. Keeping them as clean as possible is really helpful, ”said Dr. Adit Ginde, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. "It would dramatically reduce transmission if people did it right." Use hand sanitizer

If you are away from a sink, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, and rub your hands with the disinfectant the same way you would with soap and water. If you can't find hand sanitizer, don't worry. Washing your hands with soap and water is better anyway. (If you see that the recipe circulating on social media for home sanitizer with aloe vera gel and alcohol really doesn't work. Don't waste your money and just wash your hands.) Wash your hands often

As a general practice, think about washing your hands prior to you leave the house (you protect others from your germs) and after you arrive at your destination (to remove germs you collected from door knobs, elevator buttons, public transportation, etc.) You should also wash your hands before, during Y after you prepare the food Handwashing before and after you eat, clean your house and change a diaper (you're touching a baby!) wash your hands after He touches a shopping cart, uses the bathroom, blows his nose, coughs or sneezes, cares for a pet, and touches the trash. Break the habit of touching your face

We know you want to touch your face. Studies suggest that humans touch their faces as a form of self-soothing. For those moments when you must touch your face, keep tissues in your pocket rubbing itchy eyes and nose (and then throwing away). Wearing glasses, makeup, and gloves can also help. Clean your house

Infectious disease specialists know where germs lurk, so we asked them how to clean up. His advice? In the midst of regular cleaning, focus daily on high contact areas – door knobs, light switches, television remote controls, refrigerator and microwave handles, cabinet and drawer pulls, faucet and toilet handles. If you have a popular favorite mail spot or a popular family closet, give that area extra cleaning. "I try not to be neurotic about it," says Dr. Kryssie Woods, an epidemiologist at the hospital and medical director of infection prevention at Mount Sinai West in New York. "But wash your hands when you get home and try cleaning some of those high-contact areas. That is good advice even without the coronavirus. " Use the correct cleaning products

You don't need hospital cleaning products. Most experts believe that regular household cleaning supplies (which often contain the same ingredients as hospital cleaners) will kill the virus. If your store has run out of disinfectant cleaners and bleach that promise to kill 99.9 percent of germs, don't panic. Although soap and water won't kill all germs, scientists say scrubbing with soapy water should remove coronavirus from surfaces. You can consult the C.D.C. about cleaning recommendations. Clean your phone

The germs on your hands, your desk, and your face are probably now on your phone. Some of those germs are harmless and others are gross. (A 2011 British study found fecal matter in 1 in 6 smartphones.) No one has documented the transmission of the coronavirus from a smartphone.And if you wash your hands often, it's not a big concern. Apple says clean your iPhone with a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. Do not use bleach or other agents. If you can, avoid sharing your phone with other people: touching someone else's phone is like holding your hand. And try using a headset or speakerphone feature so your phone doesn't touch your face. Cover your sneeze or cough

Learn to practice "respiratory etiquette," says Dr. William P. Sawyer, a physician in Sharonville, Ohio, and creator of HenrytheHand.com, a website dedicated to handwashing and hygiene practices. Respiratory etiquette means being aware of where you cough or sneeze. No matter where you are (even at home) don't sneeze into your bare hand. If you do, that hand is likely to contaminate a TV remote control, a door knob, or a key handle. Always grab a tissue when you sneeze or cough (no tissue!), And then throw it away and wash or disinfect your hands right away. If you don't have a tissue, sneeze into your elbow. Yes, it has contaminated your sleeve, but we generally don't touch that part of our arms, and germs die faster on fabrics than on hard surfaces. Keep your distance

The main way that communities try to stop the virus is by practicing social distancing. Try to keep six feet of personal space in public areas. to avoid flying drops from a sneeze or cough (the drops that carry the virus can travel that far). Avoid tight working space and stand shoulder to shoulder with people in bars or subways. The C.D.C. recommends no meetings of more than 10 people in places with minimal to moderate spread and no meetings of any size in the most affected areas. Hundreds of millions of people in more than a dozen states have been ordered to stay at home, except for essential trips like shopping for food or walking the dog. Here is an updated list. More states and cities can follow suit. While some people practice "social monogamy,quot; (socializing with a single group of trusted friends), public health experts now discourage even such contact. "Even if you choose just one friend to have, you are creating new links and possibilities for the type of broadcast that all of our school / work / public event closings are trying to avoid," said Dr. Asaf Bitton, CEO of Ariadne Labs at Brigham and Women's Hospital. “It takes four to five days for coronavirus symptoms to manifest. Someone who looks good can transmit the virus. " What does taking refuge in place mean? Can I leave the house?

Yes. Even in communities where the authorities have imposed strict rules on leaving the house, you can still go out for the essentials. In most cases, it's still fine. go for a walk or exercise outdoors. Families should spend time in backyards and open spaces (avoid playground equipment), while staying six feet away from people they don't live with. Reconsider your travel plans

Travel warnings change every day. Borders are closing, airlines are canceling flights, and don't even think about going on a cruise. You can still travel by plane, train, and car, but the risk is that the outbreak will move fast and conditions may change quickly. People over 65 and people with health problems should stay home. You can check the new travel restrictions here.

You can prepare yourself and your family

You can stock up on food and supplies without adding to the shortage. And every family should have a plan to deal with an emergency. Stop hoarding!

The panic purchase has led some people to fight over toilet paper, stealing from others' shopping carts, and even stealing disinfectants and masks from hospitals. Commit to your community and yourself not to take more than you need for a few weeks at a time. Rest assured that while there may sometimes be empty shelves and delays, food manufacturers trust the supply chain. If you can't find an item, talk to your supermarket or pharmacy manager to find out when new shipments are expected. Remember, if you stock up on supplies, that means someone else, probably more vulnerable than you, will not have what they need. Stock up on food the right way

Stocking your kitchen to prepare for the unexpected can be daunting. How much food do you need for a two-week emergency supply? How much more food do you need now that everyone works and studies at home? Whatever your food preferences, it is important that you eat the recommended amounts of healthy food to keep your immune system working well. Now is not the time to seek solace in processed foods, junk food snacks, and high-sugar packaged foods. Your immune system is powered by a diet rich in protein, fruit and vegetable nutrients to make it work at its best. While it can take years of poor diet to develop diabetes or heart disease, the effect of a poor diet has an almost immediate impact on your immune system, said Dr. Mark Hyman, a Cleveland Clinic doctor and author of the book "Food Fix." . " Have an emergency supply. Two weeks is the best, but many of us do not have the space or funds for so much food. You don't need to buy it all at once. When you shop, simply pick up some extra frozen food, boxed or canned pantry items, and long-life refrigerated foods. Buy fresh produce when you can for daily life, and store frozen and canned goods for unexpected events, like a two-week household quarantine. Plan for daily nutrition. For optimal health, you need a mix of protein, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and some fats. Protein Eat about 7 to 8 ounces a day (spread over two to three meals) in any combination of meat, chicken, fish, pork eggs, tempeh, tofu, beans, and veggie burgers. A serving of protein should be about the size of your palm, Dr. Hyman said. (For a child, it should be the size of a child's palm.) Produces Eat at least 2.5 cups of vegetables and 1 to 2 cups of fruit a day. (We really should eat twice as much, but we don't.) Root vegetables (carrots, squash, yams) along with apples and oranges can last several weeks in the refrigerator without spoiling. Frozen vegetables taste better and have less sodium than canned vegetables. Pickled foods (kimchi, pickles, sauerkraut) are great for an emergency food stash. Grain Avoid processed grains when you can, but for quick lunches and easy dinners you can stock 3-4 servings of whole grains per person per day, said Lisa R. Young, an associate professor of nutrition at New York University. Look for quinoa, oatmeal, and brown rice, freeze whole wheat tortillas (they take up less space than bread), and try to find pasta or whole wheat pasta made with lentils or black beans. Keep healthy snacks on hand. Nuts, seeds, fruits and nut butters are the best. If you run out of fresh fruit, a smoothie made with frozen fruit, yogurt, or almond milk with nuts and seeds is a treat. A bit of dried fruit (don't overdo it) and microwave popcorn are fine. Dairy and non-dairy products. Non-dairy milks made from almonds, soy, and coconut (choose those with no added sugar) tend to last longer in the refrigerator than regular milk. Regular yogurt can also be frozen. Don't forget your pets

It is a good idea to have a two-week supply of pet food, cat litter and pet medications available in case of quarantine, official movement restrictions or supply problems. And have more than one pet emergency plan. A close friend and I have agreed to take care of each other's pets in an emergency. But I also have backup plans with my neighbor and the dog walker, just in case. Try a 90-day supply of prescription drugs

To plan quarantines or store closings, have a additional supply of prescription drugs. Whether you can do this depends on your prescription drug plan. Some plans allow you to get a 90-day supply by registering for the mail order. Other plans may allow you to request a "vacation override,quot; to get an extra month of medications if you plan to leave town. Talk to your pharmacist and doctor about how you could stock up on medications and if any of the medications you take are at risk of shortages. Make sure you have a thermometer

Since fever is a common symptom of the coronavirus, it is a good idea to take your temperature with a reliable thermometer. Many stores have run out of thermometers, but are still trying. Pharmacies replenish supplies daily, so ask when the next shipment is expected. Or ask a friend if he has one to spare. Just be sure to clean it with alcohol. Know your hospital

In any emergency, would you know how to get there? your nearest hospital? Is the nearest hospital an in-network or out-of-network hospital in your insurance plan? Knowing the answers to these questions now will help you move quickly in any emergency. And it makes sense to rehearse a bit: drive through your hospital to find out where the emergency room entrance is. Know your neighbors

Only one in four adults knows most of their neighbors, according to a study by the Pew Research Center. Communicate with neighbors (from a safe distance) about how they are dealing with virus concerns. Exchange phone numbers so you can help each other with mail, deliveries, or pet care if any of you get sick or need to be away for an extended period of time. Keep an emergency bag

Your home plan should include a list of essentials pack up in case you need to make a quick exit for any emergency. If possible, you'll want to bring items like a toothbrush, a bottle of water, and a snack (wait long waits) and phone chargers. (An ER doctor told me that phone chargers are the most requested item in an emergency room.) While you shouldn't pick up masks, if you already have a mask at home, the time to wear it is on your way to the hospital to protect those around you, including hospital admission staff. Have important documents on hand

In an emergency, is there anyone who can retrieve the necessary documents? And could they find them? Keep a digital file or a safe with essential documents. This includes things like a passport, birth certificate, and social security card, but also important health documents such as copies of health insurance and prescription drug cards, a list of allergies or health problems, a list of prescriptions, contact information family and health care representatives. and directives. Make sure your end of life documents are up to date

It's not a pleasant topic, but dealing with end-of-life problems when you're well will take an enormous burden off your loved ones in an emergency. The A.A.R.P. It has a page dedicated to advanced directives with links to the correct document for the state where you live. You will find information on health care powers, a form to designate someone to make health decisions for you if necessary, and living wills that allow you to decide what type of care you want at the end of life. Upon request, many hospitals now retain health care powers and advance directives in the patient's medical records. But you should also share copies with friends and family and keep a copy in your digital or home files. If you have elderly parents, friends or family, help them sort their end of life documents now. If you have not completed a will, consult an attorney. A will generally must be notarized in person, which cannot happen if the notary offices are closed. Some states will recognize a will that has not been notarized as long as it is signed by witnesses.

Stay at home

Depending on the pattern of the virus in other countries, many of us will work from home and shelter in place for weeks or possibly months at a time. Here are some strategies to keep life as normal as possible. How and when to stay home

The rules change every day, and there is always the possibility that local, state or federal authorities may impose more restrictions on movement. Here is a guide: Social distancing Social distancing is ultimately about creating a physical distance between people who do not live together. At the community level, it means closing schools and workplaces and canceling events like concerts and sporting events. For people, it means keeping a distance of six feet between you and others in public (indoors and outdoors) and avoiding physical contact with people who do not share your home. For children, this means there are no group games or sports dates except with siblings who live together. "This is not a snow day!" says Dr. Bitton of Brigham and Women's Hospital. Shelter in place In a nutshell, this means don't leave home unless absolutely necessary. Don't socialize with people outside your family. Don't go to dinner at a friend's house or invite someone. Go out only for essential needs: food, recipes, or walking the dog. Outdoor exercise is allowed, provided you keep six feet between you and non-family members. Self control Self-monitoring is for people who find out that they may have been exposed to the virus but only had distant contact with the infected person. This means checking your temperature regularly and looking for signs of coronavirus infection, such as fever, shortness of breath, and cough. A self-controlling person must already follow community rules to stay home and limit interactions with others. Self quarantine This term is used to separate and restrict the movement of someone who is fine but who recently had close contact with a person who was later diagnosed with the virus. A quarantined person should stay home and avoid going to the supermarket or interacting with the public, even on a limited basis, for a period of 14 days. A person in quarantine must sleep in a space separate from family members. Self-isolation Anyone with a diagnosed case or suspicious case based on their symptoms should isolate themselves. An isolated person should stay in a separate room with little or no contact with the rest of the home (including pets) and use a separate bathroom if possible. Don't neglect fitness

You don't go to work anymore, so consider using that time to develop a fitness habit. Exercise is good for your immune system. Health club and fitness classes. Most gyms are closed. If you live in a part of the country where gyms are still open, talk to your gym or fitness instructor about plans for live streaming classes if public health officials place more restrictions on movement. If you still go to the gym, keep your distance, clean equipment, wash or disinfect your hands frequently. Avoid rush hours so that you come into contact with fewer people. Bring your own yoga mats and towels and make sure you have six feet of space on all sides. Work out at home You can invest in home exercise equipment or smart home exercise systems like Peloton or the Mirror, but that can be expensive. You can find a series of workouts to do at home for free. Beginners can try the Well Six-Minute Workout video series. We have a guide on how to start exercising, 9-minute strength training, and yoga for everyone. Walking, jogging, or running are safe ways to exercise outdoors, stay away from others, and keep yourself from going crazy. Learn more about setting up a space in your home for exercise. Create structure

As someone who has worked primarily from home for 20 years, I know how important it is to maintain a routine similar to the way you work in the office. It's not just about being more productive (although it helps). A schedule will help you take breaks, preserve family time, and keep work at home from taking over your weekends. Your children should also have a routine that coincides, as much as possible, with their school day. Here are some tips: Wake up at the same time every day, shower and dress in comfortable clothes (not pajamas). Create a to-do list and establish working hours. Do the same for your children. Take a break for lunch. If your children are home, schedule a lunch and a short recess for all of you outside, if community rules allow. Drink coffee and stretch your breaks. It is much easier to be sedentary during work hours at home than in the office because you don't have meetings and conversations with colleagues to break the monotony. Plan records with coworkers to stay connected. Stop working at the end of the workday At the same time, you would normally leave the office. Don't forget to take the weekends off! Use your normal travel time for self-care. You just earned a significant amount of free time that you previously used to travel. Keep in mind the time bonus and use it for personal care, family time, or pleasure, like reading a book or listening to a podcast. Make room. Read Wirecutter's guide to creating a dedicated home workspace. Use video chats to socialize

FaceTime, Zoom, Google Hangouts or Skype can keep everyone connected. Carol Auerbach of Jupiter, Florida is using FaceTime to join virtual cooking sessions with her grandchildren in Seattle. Carolyn Cannuscio, director of research at the Center for Public Health Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, said her mother, who lives on Long Island, is educating her children through FaceTime and is planning art classes with an aunt. in Santa Fe, NM Allow youth to digitally connect with friends

While the dramatic changes brought about by the coronavirus are difficult for everyone, they are particularly difficult for students who had to abruptly drop out of school and cancel their graduations and graduations. Allow kids and teens to stay connected via phones and social media, and consider loosening the rules on the amount of time they can spend with their friends online. "Right now, we may be less concerned with children's online time if they use social media to maintain positive connections with friends they know in real life," said Lisa Damour, a clinical psychologist who writes a Times column on adolescence. . More information can be found in Ms. Damour's column on "quaranteenagers,quot;. Build resilience by supporting others

Overcoming this crisis will require resistance. While having a support network of friends and family is helpful, you can get an even greater resilience boost by supporting others. Call your friends. Share your stash of toilet paper or hand sanitizer with a neighbor. Reaching out to an older person And offer to bring them groceries, teach them how to use FaceTime or Zoom, or set up a regular phone call to control them. Take precautions when interacting with someone at high risk, such as washing your hands and keeping your distance. Laurie Archbald-Pannon, a geriatrician and associate professor of geriatric medicine at the University of Virginia, recently wrote about her concerns and advice for older Americans. “As geriatricians, we promote the benefits of social engagement with our patients; We remind you of the poor health outcomes associated with social isolation, ”writes Dr. Archbald-Pannon. “Now with Covid-19, times have changed. But along with the risk of coronavirus infection comes the risk of social isolation. "Read more from Jane Brody on how to counter the loneliness of social estrangement. Don't wear a mask if you're okay

Masks are rare and should be reserved for healthcare workers in hospitals, first responders, home caregivers, and sick people (who must wear them to protect a caregiver). If you have a cache of masks, you can check with your hospital or medical school to see if they will accept donated masks for use by healthcare workers. You may want to keep some to use if someone in your household gets sick. The guidance on the use of masks has been confusing. The C.D.C. Still discourages. But recent research suggests that the masks could be protective in crowded spaces, sparking criticism of how the mask's advice has been communicated. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo now says that people over the age of 70 and those with underlying medical conditions should wear masks (although he offers no guidance on how to find them). Given the conflicting advice, it all comes down to personal choice (and even if you have a mask). If you want to wear a mask at the grocery store, don't let it give you a false sense of security. You should still limit travel abroad and consider hand washing and face touching. And from what I've seen, most people wear masks incorrectly. People often fidget with the mask, remove it from their faces, and push it up. I saw a couple of purchases while wearing masks over the mouth but not on the nose (both mouth and nose must be covered). Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech scientist and expert in airborne virus transmission, points out that masks are essential for healthcare workers who are exposed to sick people all the time. "The average person practicing social distancing is not likely to find high levels of the virus in the air, so they probably don't need them," he said.