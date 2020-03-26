What is Gray's anatomy doing to Richard Webber?

Way to rip our hearts out in multiple ways over the course of an episode, Grey's Anatomy.

Tonight, we took a break from the Gray Sloan Memorial to visit a media conference with just Teddy, Hayes, Maggie and Richard, and it was an unexpected journey for each of those people in very, very different ways. We'll start with the best: Maggie found a very good guy.

She met an old colleague of hers from college, and it turns out that they are literally perfect for each other and they really like to have sex with each other. The only problem is that he lives in Boston, and now he has invited her to go to Boston with him, but she is Maggie, so he has to do some spreadsheets first. He hasn't given her an answer yet, but based on what happened at the end of the episode, he's likely not going to Boston anytime soon. But we will come to that.