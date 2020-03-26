What is Gray's anatomy doing to Richard Webber?

Way to rip our hearts out in multiple ways over the course of an episode, Grey's Anatomy.
Tonight, we took a break from the Gray Sloan Memorial to visit a media conference with just Teddy, Hayes, Maggie and Richard, and it was an unexpected journey for each of those people in very, very different ways. We'll start with the best: Maggie found a very good guy.
She met an old colleague of hers from college, and it turns out that they are literally perfect for each other and they really like to have sex with each other. The only problem is that he lives in Boston, and now he has invited her to go to Boston with him, but she is Maggie, so he has to do some spreadsheets first. He hasn't given her an answer yet, but based on what happened at the end of the episode, he's likely not going to Boston anytime soon. But we will come to that.
Teddy also ran into an old friend, but it was an old roommate named Claire. Teddy and Claire were roommates with a woman named Allison (also known as Teddy's daughter), who was officially dating Claire but secretly in love with Teddy. Allison worked at the World Trade Center and was killed on September 11, and Claire and Teddy had basically not spoken since.
There was some animosity at first when Claire revealed that she had reviewed Allison's phone records and saw that the last person she called was Teddy, but in the end, they were both glad they had loved Allison, which was nice.
Hayes ended up reliving the death of his wife, whom he met at one of these medical conferences. She underwent a hysterectomy due to a fibroid and ended up with cancer that killed her, and Hayes accidentally ran into a boy at the conference who was still trying to sell the same device that killed her. Somehow not only did he directly hit the guy, but he was very angry when the man tried to buy him a drink.
And then there is Richard, who was supposed to present his PATH pen in front of some of the best medical experts in the world. But while preparing his presentation, he received a visit from Catherine, who apologized for everything he had done and helped him come up with a whole new idea. Except Catherine wasn't really there, and he was just talking with a hallucination the entire time. Then he got onstage and gibberish not only to the room, but to the live broadcast, which Catherine was watching from Gray Sloan.
Maggie managed to cut the presentation short and call an ambulance, suggesting she was having a stroke, and Richard approached a stretcher, wondering what was going on. Maggie said she didn't know, and glanced at her new friend as if she wasn't going to Boston.
The shaking of Richard's hand has been problematic for quite some time, especially along with the fact that he wasn't telling anyone about it, and we must say that we are simply not ready to see Richard get sick. We are not kidding when we say we had to pause the show and then skip during that presentation. This is not the time!
With that said, we're going to need next week's episode stat.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. at ABC
