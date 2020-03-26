Wellington Phoenix Player Apologizes for Golf Cart Ride | Football news





Tim Payne says he feels "pity and shame,quot; for his behavior in Sydney

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne apologized after he broke a coronavirus quarantine in Australia and was charged with a drunk driving offense for taking a golf cart on a leisure trip with a teammate.

New Zealander Payne and goalkeeper Oliver Sail were detained by police while driving the golf cart on a north Sydney street early Tuesday morning.

Payne was breathed in and subsequently charged with driving under the influence, after being taken back to a police station.

The 26-year-old told New Zealand Radio Sport: "I just want to say that I am so sorry and so embarrassed by what I have done."

"I have disappointed so many people, including my partner, my family, the club in general and people like Uffie (coach Ufuk Talay), who has given me a chance this season."

Phoenix, the only New Zealand team in Australian League A, has been quarantined at a facility in Sydney, following the suspension of competition on Tuesday.

Payne and Sail face possible fines and suspension from the governing body of the Australian Football Federation, which said it was investigating the incident.

Payne added: "There will be some legal penalties in Australia, yes.

"I take full responsibility for that and whatever the club decides and the FFA decides, I will take full responsibility."

The Phoenix said the facility where they were in isolation had suffered some damage during the incident.

A statement from the team said: "Wellington Phoenix is ​​taking the matter very seriously and is continuing its investigations."