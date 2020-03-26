"We are still going to live our lives,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

As COVID-19 spreads across the United States, state officials have begun to establish curfews, close public spaces, and institute a number of other restrictions.

Ava, a former Dr phil invited, is back in the headlines. The 21-year-old college student who defied all the rules went viral on TikTok for licking a toilet on an airplane while heading to the spring break festivities. Ava says the coronavirus is fake news made by social media.

The police then visited Pastor Tony Spell because, by continuing to minister to his congregation, he violated an emergency order prohibiting groups of more than 50 people. While Pastor Tony admitted that he had more than 1,100 people in Sunday Service, he says that not allowing large groups to worship, but letting people buy is a persecution of faith.

