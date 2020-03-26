Watch Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner explode on Kim

More than a fraternal fraternity.

In this clip from the premiere of Season 18 on Thursday of keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian faces Kourtney Kardashian Y Kendall JennerAnger after she questions her work ethic. The drama begins when the Kardashian-Jenner sisters argue Kylie JennerInability to walk in a fashion show due to illness.

"If I was on my deathbed, it would still show up," says Kim.

As Kim suggests that mom Kris Jenner she's so used to that commitment to herself and Khloe KardashianHe inadvertently insults Kourtney and Kendall. After the KKW beauty chief mentions Kendall's anxiety, the supermodel warns her sister that she will "come to you right now."

"I was expressing that, Kylie is not going to Paris and how my mother is going crazy and crying and begging us, she is so used to Khloe like me showing up, especially Khloe," Kim defended later. "As if we had gone no matter how sick we are, that's what we are."

Understandably, this notion does not sit well with Kendall, who argues that "she has been sick like f – k,quot;, faced "major panic attacks,quot; and still went to work.