Virus Blocking in Beijing | China

Beijing is a closed city.

Life in the Chinese capital has halted as authorities wage a desperate battle to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Sebastien Le Belzic, a Beijing-based journalist for 13 years, has been largely confined to his department, giving him a front-row seat for government attempts to control the virus.

By turning on the camera in his own daily routine with his wife and son, Sebastien offers a rare insight into life in quarantine.

The picture that emerges is one of a city where subways usually crowded with commuters are eerily empty, where multi-lane highways notorious for traffic jamming lack vehicles, a city where not only people, but even dogs, use More expensive.

As they venture, Sebastien and his wife put on the necessary face masks and prepare to pass through the city's numerous checkpoints and roadblocks.

"The entire Communist Party apparatus, its neighborhood committees, which generally monitor the political and social behavior of residents, have now become virus watchdogs," he says.

"Temperature monitoring, mandatory quarantine after leaving the city, mandatory masks, the Beijingers have slowly disappeared from sight in their city, forced to stay home by the government and fear."

Sebastien also reveals how Chinese authorities are tracking people's whereabouts: there are now apps that allow residents to geolocate people who have been diagnosed.

With most of the world's media isolated from the capital, 101 east follows the "chronicle of confinement,quot; of a journalist.

Source: Al Jazeera