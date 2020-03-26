Viral BBC Dad returns with his children to speak working from home

"BBC Dad,quot; is back!

In 2017, a BBC News Skype live interview with a South Korean-based American political science professor Robert Kelly went viral after his young daughter Marion and son James He hilariously broke up the session and stole the show. The cable network contacted Kelly again on Thursday to discuss working from home with children and how her family has managed social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led millions of employers to make their workers work from home. remotely.

%MINIFYHTMLebe38f5918de11726f5733884fa8f38513% %MINIFYHTMLebe38f5918de11726f5733884fa8f38514%

And it was deja vu again.

%MINIFYHTMLebe38f5918de11726f5733884fa8f38515% %MINIFYHTMLebe38f5918de11726f5733884fa8f38516%

As he spoke, Kelly and his wife. Jung-a KimHis daughter hugged him and made a silly face. Her mother tried to gently stop her while holding the couple's twisted son, who broke free.

"As you can see, it's very difficult," Kelly said, as the girl tried to grab his arm. "It is really very difficult."

He and his wife said they have recently managed to get the children out of the house.

"Three weeks ago it was very very difficult," Kelly said. "We couldn't go anywhere. There are so many games you can play and puzzles you can do before they just run."

"It is very difficult to stay in the house for a long time," said his wife.