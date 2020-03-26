Vice recalibrates Showtime Doc Series for the post-covid world – Deadline

Showtime Launches Emmy-Winning Document Series Vice On Sunday, March 29, the ViacomCBS-owned cable network released a new clip for its first episode set in a Syrian camp.

The series debut on Showtime, the series previously broadcast on HBO, follows London-based correspondent Hind Hassan as she travels to Camp al-Hol in northeast Syria, where tens of thousands of women and children who once lived under ISIS are currently being held. As you can see in the clip, Hassan investigates how a power vacuum has left brigades of radicalized ISIS women who are rebelling against Kurdish security personnel, fighting for the revival of the terrorist group in the region.

Hassan's segment is one of a series of international stories to be broadcast during the 13-part season with other reports including an exploration of the growing human rights crisis in India and a look at how the Dagestan Russian Republic became an incubator of the best fighters in the world and MMA fighters.

The series will now also address the global Coronavirus pandemic, something neither Vice nor Showtime expected to be part of the series.

Showrunner and executive producer Beverly Chase told Deadline that the outbreak has been a challenge for the show, which filmed about half of its first season before Coronavirus took over. “The show is difficult to do in the first place, now we just have a new challenge. We are very lucky that the series has been in production since November. We had to call some people back because of the stories they were filming … now we are shifting to discover ways to cover Covid and the world we are headed for, "he said.

Most episodes will feature two segments with the premiere also taking an inside look at a new form of cell phone hacking. Correspondent Krishna Andavolu investigates how young video games turned criminals steal millions of dollars through a clandestine practice known as a SIM exchange.

The series ran for six seasons on HBO between 2013 and 2019. Chase said the Showtime version was similar to the WarnerMedia-owned network series. "We are going to places that no one else goes and we will tell stories that no one else is telling, but we have a new generation of diverse storytellers, as well as some of the best reporters you saw on the HBO show." she added.

The reporting team includes co-founder and vice president Suroosh Alvi, Krishna Andavolu, Ben Anderson, Charlet Duboc, Vikram Gandhi, Hind Hassan, Josh Hersh, Hamilton Morris, David Noriega, Paola Ramos, Alzo Slade, Gianna Toboni, Seb Walker and Isobel Yeung . It is produced by Vice News with Craig Thomson, co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the series' senior executive producer.