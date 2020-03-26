Vehicle hits 3 cyclists in Ipswich

The following is a statement from the Ipswich Police Department:

IPSWICH – Police Chief Paul A. Nikas reports that the Ipswich Police Department is investigating after three cyclists were seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:11 p.m., Ipswich police and fire responded to the 197 Topsfield Road area near Turner Hill to obtain a report of three cyclists hit by a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a 58-year-old Ipswich man, a 60-year-old Ipswich woman and a 19-year-old Ipswich man who had been struck by a Kia Soul.

The 58-year-old man and 19-year-old man were transported by ambulance to the Turner Hill Golf Club before being flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious and life-threatening injuries.

The 60-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

The Kia Soul driver, a 43-year-old woman from Ipswich, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. She was transferred by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered serious.

Topsfield Road was closed in both directions while the police were on the scene. The road has reopened since then.

As of 6 p.m., no citations or charges have been filed. The incident remains under active investigation by the Ipswich Police Department and Ipswich detectives, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section of the State Police and State Police detectives. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has also been informed of the investigation.