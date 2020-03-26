Vanguard's Dominique Clifford named Gatorade Colorado Men's Basketball Player of the Year – Up News Info

Dominique Clifford of the Vanguard School was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Colorado men's basketball player.

Clifford, who is heading to the University of Colorado to play for Tad Boyle in the fall, led the Coursers (22-3) to the State 3A quarterfinals before losing to Sterling. The 6-foot-5-foot, 185-pound guard averaged 24.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.7 blocks last season.

"Dominique makes the difference at both ends of the floor," Buena Vista head coach Scott Crites said in a press release. “He can play at another level that many children cannot reach. Its length and athleticism are hard to find. "

Kenny Foster of Smoky Hill won last year and Sam Masten of Rock Canyon won in 2018. Clifford is the first Colorado player to win the award and he is not from a 4A or 5A school since Jonathan Sanders of Belleview Christian was honored after the 1999-2000 season.