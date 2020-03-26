US officials push to expel suspected Chinese spies in media

In this context, some US officials want to act quickly against Chinese intelligence agents. US counterintelligence officials They have looked more closely at the work of diplomats, journalists, scientists, and other Chinese in the United States, although some critics have denounced it as a new "red scare." In September, the United States secretly expelled two employees of the Chinese Embassy in Washington who had been caught driving at a sensitive military base in Virginia with their wives; It appears to be the first expulsion of Chinese diplomats accused of espionage in more than 30 years.

Any expulsion of Chinese media employees accused of doing intelligence work could include those based in the United Nations, where China has a permanent seat on the Security Council, according to an intelligence official familiar with the plans. Most Chinese employees of state organizations work in Washington for large organizations.

Some Chinese intelligence agents pose as journalists at those agencies and at smaller state outlets, using "unofficial cover,quot; in the language of spies, say Chinese spy experts. Some US officials have spoken of completely shutting down those small teams, as well as any Chinese organizations or companies accused of being a front for intelligence work.

US officials declined to estimate the number of Chinese intelligence officers in the United States who they say use journalism as a cover or the amount they would like to expel.

The F.B.I. it forwarded questions to the State Department, which said it does not comment on intelligence matters. The Chinese embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

US intelligence officials have long claimed that many Chinese journalists abroad play a hybrid role in not only providing reports for publications and broadcasters in China, but also providing information to the Beijing intelligence apparatus.

The move now under consideration would try to avoid evicting most of those who play a hybrid role and focus more on people who the United States government believes are primarily spies, according to intelligence officials. The newspaper reports submitted by those Chinese citizens are simply a screen for secretly gathering information, officials said.