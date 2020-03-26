US Army USA Select Bell and Sikorsky to build a new deadly helicopter – Defense Blog

The US Army USA It selected Bell, a Textron Inc., and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin business unit, to build and test a versatile, lethal, and sustainable competitive prototype for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program.

According to Army officials, prototypes of a new deadly helicopter are slated to fly for the first time in 2023.

As part of the US Government's Future Vertical Lift (FVL) family of programs. The Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competition seeks to test and purchase a next-generation attack reconnaissance aircraft to fill a critical capacity gap identified by the Army on a rapid schedule.

The Army calls FARA a "knife fighter,quot; for the future battlefield. FARA platforms will contain a variety of payloads to degrade or destroy advanced unmanned aerial systems and support ground troops.

Sikorsky's Raider X Composite Coaxial Army and Bell's 360 Invictus Single Main Rotor Helicopter have been chosen by the Army to continue FARA's competitive prototyping phase. This means that Sikorsky and Bell will further mature the design, development and construction of the new lethal helicopter prototype, leading to a flight test program.

According to Vertical Magazine, a government-sponsored flight between the two is scheduled for the fall of 2023 at the latest. The Army aims to fill the remaining operational gap by removing the armed Kiowa Warrior OH-58D scout helicopter. The successful FARA must fit in a 40 foot by 40 foot box and reach cruising speeds of 180 knots in forward flight.

"The current aviation fleet does not have a dedicated aircraft to perform armed reconnaissance, light attack, and security with enhanced confrontational and lethal and non-lethal capabilities from a platform sized to hide in radar clutter and for urban canyons of megacities." the army said in a statement.