US Army USA Awards BAE Systems contract for new self-propelled guns – Defense Blog

The US Department of Defense. USA And BAE Systems on Tuesday announced a deal worth approximately $ 339 million for the production of 48 sets of M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer Vehicle (SPH) and its companion, M992A3 Carrier Vehicle, Ammunition, Tracking (CAT), and includes post support -delivery and spare parts.

The M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer (SPH) and M992A3 Carrier Ammunition Tracker (CAT), formerly known as the Paladin Integrated Management (PIM) program, will replace the current M109A6 Paladin and M992A2 FAASV.

The M109A7 SPH and M992A3 CAT suite of vehicles is a vital enhancement of the program to increase the combat capability and maintenance of Army Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT). The program offers enhanced indirect fire artillery capabilities to ABCTs with new technologies for power generation and survival.

The new M109A7 addresses the long-term readiness and modernization needs of the M109 family of self-propelled howitzers through a critical redesign and production plan that leverages today's most advanced technology. Its state-of-the-art power generation and backbone capability provides more robust, surviving, and responsive indirect fire support capabilities for ABCT soldiers. The M109A7 is a significant upgrade over the M109A6 as it improves reliability, maintenance, performance, responsiveness, lethality, and crew survival.

The initial contract was awarded in 2017 for low-cost production. This most recent order brings the total number of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicle sets to 204, with a total contract value of $ 1.5 billion. The award follows the Army's decision, announced in February, to begin full-speed production of the vehicle.