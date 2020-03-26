Unscheduled producers chart "crown-proof" programming and warm formats – Deadline

Editor's Note: The television business is in a state of flux as the global Coronavirus pandemic continues to claim thousands of lives and impact the economy. This is one of several stories that will analyze how the unscheduled industry is coping with the crisis.

During the 2007-09 recession, shows like CBS " Undercover Boss and the story Pawn Stars thrown, playing a chord with the spectators. There is, once again, optimism in the unscripted community that they can help lift the spirit of the nation during the current global pandemic, which also led the United States into a recession. Furthermore, reality is more agile than drama and comedy to broadcast original programming on air.

"I think there will be a lot of opportunity for the unscheduled," ITV America CEO CEO George Deadline said. “If you go back to the last economic downturn, you saw an unscripted way out of that and even going back to the writers strike, there was an unscripted boom of that. The ability to get things on the air faster is going to see increased demand, and we're already deep in discussions about what we're developing right now, what we'll get out of it once this gets up and what we're doing in the long run. "

Eli Holzman, CEO of Industrial Media, previously directed Studio Lambert USA, which aired for the first time Undercover Boss on CBS in 2010, shortly after the Great Recession. Although the show, developed by Stephen Lambert and first commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK, was developed prior to the crash, Holzman says it played the right tone to become a success. "He was optimistic; It was a time when we saw CEOs being reprimanded in front of Congress and here were some executives interested in what their staff was doing. I absolutely believe we'll see those kinds of things, heartwarming and heartwarming formats, that come up now, whether it's silly memes that we all send each other or we're looking for a light lunch to watch at night, we all need a little bit of that. . All we have been doing is dreaming up ideas that we can film under these conditions, things that could work at the moment and would be ready to work, that is our approach, "he adds.

Another show that was successful in the later crash was the History one. Pawn Stars. The program, which was produced by Leftfield Pictures, launched in July 2009. Leftfield founder Brent Montgomery, who now runs the Wheelhouse Group, tells Deadline: “We were very fortunate that, in the wake of the last global recession we decided to self-finance a bunch of sizzle reels when people took their marbles home and one of them was Pawn Stars. I think we will look back in a few years and every development team will be able to say that it was an idea from the Corona era that we only came up with because of what happened. "

The Coronavirus is a very different beast from the last financial crash, but many hope that something good will come out of this chaos. Znak & Co. founder Natalka Znak (Fox & # 39; s Definitive label), says his team is discovering what kinds of social experiments might work when this clears up, and that tone is particularly important. "Everyone is trying to figure out what that interesting and successful show that comes out of this or a new way of doing shows is. All fear aside, since it feels like the end of the world, something interesting is going to come out of this ”, he adds.

Similarly, ITV America is looking at what programs could attract broadcasters when the epidemic ends. He hopes to secure a new American version of the British physical exam. Capture point, and is considering bringing US contestants. USA to shoot on the BBC set once allowed he's also going to take another stab at 5 gold rings, which was tested on NBC and has seen interest in the United States in Rat in the kitchen, a cross between The masked singer Y Hell's Kitchen, which is in development with the BBC.

Unscripted buyers say they are open for business and many are trying to be proactive in finding solutions, but there are question marks about how much cash they are willing to spend, particularly on projects that might not be on the same level as they & # 39 ; used to it, and there are a host of other issues including what to do with your night hours.

Holzman of Industrial Media, whose company participates in programs such as American Idol, so you think you can dance and TLC 90 day fiancé (Right)He adds, "I have heard of direct orders for series moving at an accelerated rate, both for things that could be produced now and for programs that could be produced at a time when the most austere production restrictions are relaxed. , something that could be working quickly. No script absolutely has an advantage over scripting these days. "

Ari Mark, co-founder and co-president of Cooper's Treasure Y Cold case files Producer Ample Entertainment says that while the networks say they are open for business, one of the downsides to the Coronavirus is being unable to go and pitch face-to-face. Ample has an established project with Mark Wahlberg and jokes that while buyers will take a speech via email or Zoom, they prefer to spend time with him. Confidential Spenser star than him. "It is a nightmare because momentum is everything in this business and most producers are not patient," he adds.

The company was also lucky in terms of time with its documentary series Historia The lost gold of World War II, who has just filmed his second season in the Philippines and is now fully on the job to deliver a pre-planned installment along with The Curse of Oak Island.

Tony Tackaberry, who runs Cash booth producer Lion Television USA calls it a "pretty, bloody and crazy" moment and a daily adaptation process. The All3Media-owned company is currently producing the second season of the crime series. Captured by the camera (right) for Investigation Discovery and Tackaberry says the show is a "crown-proof" model for its development, as it was shot entirely on Skype and using the file. Surprisingly, the company recently got the green light for a series of engineering documents filmed entirely in China. "You can imagine our surprise. It also tells you where China is (with the virus) and that there is a little light at the end of the tunnel. "

Although he adds that these types of situations show creativity and innovation, he warns: "You don't want to be too much of an ambulance hunter or opportunist."

Laura Michalchyshyn, Creative Director and Co-Chair, Content, Blue Ant Studios, Producer, Netflix The healing power of the type, he tells Deadline, "We are hearing from buyers that, while not necessarily 'business as usual', it is now virtual. We have been having active conversations with buyers around the world about their immediate content needs to fill the gaps that This scenario has created, as well as their future needs. As the industry is recalibrating, we have continued to hold digital meetings with our partners and buyers through FaceTime and Zoom, and have held several successful launch meetings using these channels. "

Znak, who had to shut down the shots in prison for his Netflix crime series I'm a murderer, agrees that the challenge now is to create "virus-friendly" shows and production models.

"Clearly, clip programs and archiving programs are virus friendly, they can be done remotely, it shows we can repackage. Then there are the programs that you can produce with a minimum number of people in the near future, "he adds.

Toronto-based producer Cream Productions, who is making documentary drama Samurai age for Netflix, it is in publication with The story of the night doc series for CNN. CEO David Brady says he is working on a variety of clip shows, or archival shows, as he prefers to call them. "There are also a lot of people at home, even celebrities, who are a little bored, so if we can find a way to communicate with them on Skype or film them remotely, they are available."

Nancy Glass, Head of Heartland Documents Producer Glass Entertainment Group had to call back teams from six shows, including Lincoln: An American President for CNN and HGTV's Fbrush up on time with Maureen McCormick, but he's editing the first four of the eight episodes of the reality series with & # 39; Marcia Brady & # 39 ;, while drinking & # 39; Quarantinis & # 39; during Zoom Happy Hour with your staff. "The interesting thing is not the aftermath of the outbreak, but how it will affect people's attitudes towards what they are watching. Will they want to watch exclusive shows when they have lost all their money?"

"It's like Mike Tyson said, 'Everyone has a plan until they hit them in the face,'" Wheelhouse's Montgomery jokes. "But without a script it has always been tough and there will be a great opportunity in this chaos."