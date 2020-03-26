United States sees 3.3 million new jobless claims last week, highest in history – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa2a1c577c1dd00d1e63229e0e4de7b8311% %MINIFYHTMLa2a1c577c1dd00d1e63229e0e4de7b8312%

– A record number of Americans applied for their first week of unemployment benefits last week as companies closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Labor Department, initial jobless claims rose to 3.28 million seasonally adjusted in the week ending March 21.

That's the largest number of initial unemployment claims in history, since the Department of Labor began tracking the data in 1967. The previous high was 695,000 claims filed in the week ending October 2, 1982.

Last week's jump marked a massive increase from the 282,000 claims reviewed the previous week. Before the pandemic, initial claims had been hovering in the low 200,000s each week, reflecting a strong job market.

But in the past two weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has forced many companies to shut down suddenly as the country tries to stem the spread of the virus. For many companies, that also means laying off workers, at least temporarily.

That's the key difference between coronavirus shock compared to past periods of economic hardship – it's sudden and affects virtually all industry and business models.

Economists now expect the United States economy to fall into a recession in the second quarter, before reappearing later in the year after the spread of the virus slows.

Meanwhile, state labor departments across the country have struggled to cope with the sudden influx of applications for unemployment benefits. The New York Department of Labor, for example, added server capacity and hired more than 65 additional employees to handle all of the suddenly coming claims. And last week, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said it planned to hire 100 additional employees to help answer calls and guide people through the application process.

This is a developing story. Will be updated

