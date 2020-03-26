Unanswered questions as Nigeria prepares for coronavirus blockade | Nigeria News

%MINIFYHTMLe1e185f8751d963f9929a13732d78cd711% %MINIFYHTMLe1e185f8751d963f9929a13732d78cd712%

Nigerians are preparing for a partial shutdown since Thursday as authorities try to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the country of some 200 million people.

Markets, religious centers, schools, offices and entertainment venues have already been closed in some states since last week.

On Tuesday, Lagos, the nation's commercial capital with an estimated population of 20 million, advised residents to stay home and only allowed stores that sell essential items like groceries, medications and life-saving products to remain open.

"I urge that all travel to and from Lagos, whether by air or road, be avoided at this time," Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Tuesday.

Many residents turned to panic shopping on Wednesday when they rushed to stock up on food and other essentials before the Thursday morning deadline.

In the nation's capital Abuja, the government implemented a similar directive that will take effect on Thursday.

"I am happy with the government directive. It allows me to spend time with my family and avoid contact with people who visit my office," said a worker in Abuja who did not want to be identified.

"I work at the front desk and have to attend to many people on a daily basis. I was already concerned about the level of exposure to suspected coronavirus cases."

Nyesom Wike, governor of the country's oil capital Rivers State, said he would close the state's borders to people crossing since Thursday night. The state capital Port Harcourt houses the offices of some major oil companies such as Nigeria LNG and Royal Dutch Shell.

The country has 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has recorded one death.

Some senior government officials, including President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, and a state governor have tested positive for coronavirus, according to local newspaper The Cable.

Some government officials have turned to social media to reveal that they are in self-isolation after coming into contact with confirmed cases.

A Nigerian Army member performs a temperature check on a visitor at the entrance of the Nigerian Army Hospital in Lagos (George Osodi / Bloomberg)

Military deployment?

The Nigerian army is reportedly preparing to deploy a coronavirus blockade, according to sources close to the army.

The Reuters news agency reported that soldiers are expected to forcibly transfer the sick to hospitals across the country and put restrictions on movements to try.

According to an army memorandum seen by Reuters, the army also plans to protect government food storage from looters.

The Nigerian army has not confirmed the plans.

With millions of people requested to stay home, concerns have been raised about the fiscal stimulus to cushion the effects on the informal sector that makes up a large part of the country's population.

Michael Babajide runs a business center in Abuja and has three employees working for him.

"I earn daily income. Closing my store is going to affect me a lot. I know it is for my health and the health of others, but how do I pay my bills? I also have to pay the workers' wages," he said. "If this lasts much longer and we cannot open our store, I will be forced to fire my workers. I will not be able to pay them without work to generate money," he told Al Jazeera.

The government has yet to announce measures to address the concerns of private companies.

"How does the group below the poverty line, those who live day by day, tell them to stay home without keeping them? The government must intervene," Rita Egbujovbo, a resident of Abuja, told Al Jazeera.